Spring Arbor Police and Fire Departments rescue dog from pond

Quick thinking and inter-agency coordination between the Spring Arbor Township Police Department and Spring Arbor Township Fire Department led to the successful rescue of a dog that fell through ice on a private pond earlier this week.

According to a press release, the Spring Arbor Township Police Department received a 911 call reporting a dog in distress after falling through thin ice on a private pond on Moscow Road.

While en route, the officer recognized the potential need for specialized cold-water rescue equipment and requested assistance from the Spring Arbor Township Fire Department.

Upon arrival, the officer confirmed the dog was approximately 30 yards offshore and had been struggling to keep its head above water for an estimated 30 minutes. Fire personnel arrived promptly, entered the water using specialized rescue gear, and quickly brought the dog safely to shore. Mia, a golden retriever, was reunited with its owner and appeared to be in stable condition.

People and pet owners are advised exercise extreme caution around frozen bodies of water, as ice thickness can vary and pose serious risks to both people and pets.