Spring: blooms and sewer flushings

Spring brings birds, bees, buds into blooms and, most important for Kalamazoo Lake Sewer & Water Authority (KLSWA) staff, sewer flushings.

Starting Monday, April 20, look for reflective crews dislodging fine sediments and iron deposits from the mains. This essential spring maintenance allows KLSWA to ensure the safe and proper operation of fire hydrants. Water will remain safe to drink during this process, but for short periods of time may appear slightly cloudy or orange-ish. Work should be finished by week’s end.

Should you encounter this in your home or business, the Authority asks run a COLD water only faucet into a sink or tub until it runs clear.

“Our ‘thanks to all for your patience and understanding as we quickly work through this task,” the KLSWA notice said.