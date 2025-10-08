SPS funders raise $160+ K … and fun

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Public Schools-sponsored fall Walk-a-thon and Serve-a-thon fall fundraisers last week raised a combined $160,605.

The Friends of Saugatuck Middle & High School-organized Serve-a-Thon Sept. 18 involved middle school students, with support from parent and business sponsors, raising $54,240 via providing packing for Kids Food Basket and environmental stewardship at The Saugatuck Wilds Park.

Incentives included treats, snacks, rides on the Star of Saugatuck and Saugatuck Dune Rides, donuts with Douglas Police and lunch with the principal, culminating in a school-wide celebration and an evening of games, inflatables and lap-walking for tickets.

Middle and high school clubs — including band, robotics, Interact and drama — took part and benefited also.

Last Friday’s Douglas Elementary PTO-sponsored 10th annual Walk-a-thon at Beery Field saw DES students — also with help from community sponsors — raise a record $106,365 to boost expanded learning opportunities in and outside the classroom including clubs, field trips, arts programs and STEM education.

It raised funds for children’s swim and bike lessons, library and classroom resources, visiting artist programs, trips, drama and band programs, robotics, Interact service projects and more.

Rewards came Friday night with free pizza and popcorn, bounce-house type games, balloons and walking laps around the park peppered by a bubble machine at one point.

“Every year I think, ‘How are we going to pull this off again?” said Birdie Holley, president of the Friends — and our families, kids and local businesses completely blow us away.

“It’s a ton of work, but seeing the smiles, laughter, and teamwork — it’s just pure joy!”

“We are grateful for every donation, volunteer and business that helped make this event special,” added DES PTO president Raechel Hardin.

“This community shows what we can accomplish together,” she said