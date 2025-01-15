SPS thespians slate sweet treats

The Saugatuck Middle School/High School Drama Club will present “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in the school auditorium Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

Tickets may be bought for $10 in advance at purchase in advance for $10 at saugatuckhsdrama.ludus.com/200472964 or $12 at the door.

Concessions and a cast fundraiser will be available on-site at each show. Electronic payment is required.

