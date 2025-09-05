St. Joseph County man wins $2m playing scratch-off

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A St. Joseph County man is looking forward to an early retirement after winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Lucky instant game.

“I typically only play $5 and $10 tickets, but $2,000,000 Lucky was one of the newer games at the store I usually go to, so I gave it a try,” said the 66-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, in a press release. “Game five was the last part of the ticket I scratched, so when I revealed the first ‘$2MIL’ symbol I thought: ‘Well this ticket is a loser,’ because I never thought I’d actually win the $2 million top prize.

“When I scratched off the second ‘$2MIL’ symbol I went back into the store and had the worker scan it. He handed me a slip that said to file a claim at the Lottery office and that’s when I knew I just won $2 million!”

“Trying out a new game paid off in a big way for this lucky player who won $2 million playing the $2,000,000 Lucky instant game,” said Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli in a statement. “Congratulations to the player and his wife on their life-changing win and on an early retirement!”

The player bought his winning ticket at Lightning Quick Gas N Go #11, located at 1560 East Chicago Road in Sturgis. Sturgis is about 40 miles southeast of Kalamazoo. He recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to travel and retire early.

“Although I’m still trying to wrap my head around winning $2 million, it’s nice to know my wife and I will now be able to retire earlier that we planned.”

The Michigan Lottery reports that players have won more than $27 million playing $2,000,000 Lucky, which launched in May. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $77 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes, and 52 $2,000 prizes.

