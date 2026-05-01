Stabbing suspect charged with assault with intent to murder

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

Jackson Police Chief Christopher A. Simpson announced that officers responded to a disturbance at 145 W. Morrell St. April 29, at approximately 11:05 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two injured adults — a 31-year-old Jackson man with multiple stab wounds and a 37-year-old Jackson woman with a stab wound to her leg.

The victims were transported to Henry Ford Hospital of Jackson. The man is currently listed in stable condition and the woman was treated and released.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jamarr Terry, 52, of Jackson. Terry was located near Steward Avenue and Van Buren Street and taken into custody. He also sustained injuries to his hand and leg and was treated at Henry Ford Hospital of Jackson before being lodged at the Jackson County Jail for assault with intent to murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.