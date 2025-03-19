State Champs

It was a good day for area swimmers and divers at the Division 3 State Finals on Saturday, March 15.

Otsego’s Liam Smith (left) won titles in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly, while Plainwell’s Sam Harper claimed the 500 freestyle title.

Also earning All-State were Otsego’s Caleb Wesseldyk (diving) and Willsun Fuller (100 fly) as well as the Bulldogs’ 400 free relay team. See full story on Page B1. (Photo provided)

Like this: Like Loading...