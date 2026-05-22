State-level guidance shapes proposed Albion charter revisions

Albion City Attorney Cullen Harkness discusses proposed charter revisions during the May 18 Albion City Council meeting. The proposed changes involve future city manager qualifications and Board of Review membership and would require voter approval in November to take effect.

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

Proposed changes to Albion’s city charter moved forward May 18 as City Attorney Cullen Harkness guided council through two amendments that could appear before voters on the November 2026 ballot, and council followed his guidance closely throughout the evening.

Michigan cities have the authority to draft and amend their own charters under the state’s Home Rule City Act, a framework that gives municipalities significant control over their governance. That same authority means charter changes require voter approval; the council alone cannot make them permanent.

Much of Monday’s discussion centered on how Albion’s charter compares with practices in other Michigan communities. One proposed amendment would revise the qualifications required for future city managers. Under the current charter, candidates must hold both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in public administration or a related field. The proposed language would instead require a bachelor’s degree along with at least 10 years of public administration experience.

“We had extraordinary difficulty finding a city manager who meets the charter requirements,” Harkness said, noting that recruiters and municipal professionals had repeatedly flagged Albion’s master’s degree requirement as unusual among Michigan cities.

Council also reviewed a proposed change to the Board of Review, which has struggled to maintain quorum under its current four-member structure. The proposed amendment would reduce the board to three members, the minimum required under Michigan law. The city’s website lists numerous boards and commissions, some seeking volunteers, including the Planning Commission, Recreation Advisory Commission, Arts Commission, Downtown Development Authority, and Housing Commission.

The path to the November ballot involves several steps. Charter amendments must first undergo informal review by the Michigan Attorney General’s office before returning to council for additional readings and a formal approval vote — a process Harkness said must be completed by early September. Council approved moving forward with ballot language on the Board of Review proposal, while the city manager qualifications amendment continued through the review process with the first reading. If approved by voters in November, both amendments would take effect as permanent changes to Albion’s governing document.

If voters approve the amendments in November, Albion’s charter will reflect qualifications and board structures more consistent with current practices across Michigan.