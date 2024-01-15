Sturgis DPS warns of potential for frozen water lines

With extremely cold weather continuing this week, Sturgis Department of Public Services is asking residents to be conscious of freezing water lines. With the extreme temperature forecast for at least the next few days, conditions may cause water lines to freeze.

Officials recommend that residents allow a slow stream of water about the size of a pencil to run continuously from a single faucet. That will not guarantee that water lines won’t freeze, but it is the best possible prevention measure, the city said.

Residents also should watch for symptoms of frozen or freezing water service lines. That may include:

A slight decrease in water pressure

Water becoming rusty or cloudy

Extremely cold water (less than 35 degrees)

Risk factors for frozen water lines include homes with a history of the water service freezing, homes with smaller water service lines (5/8-inch meters) and customers whose water service line travels under the street or driveway to the home or building. These homes are at a higher risk for freezing pipes.

Residents can determine if water service lines run under the street by locating the nearest fire hydrant to a home. If the nearest hydrant is on the opposite side of the street from the home, the service line probably runs under the street.

If you suspect frozen water lines, call Sturgis Department of Public Services, 269-651-2879, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. or 269-467-4195 during non-business hours.

The potential for frozen water lines will be high with the extreme cold temperatures forecast, due to frost depth. The city asks residents to watch for symptoms of freezing pipes or pipes prone to freezing and run water as necessary.

The city will provide additional guidance throughout winter, as necessary.