Sturgis Fire Department union agreement ratified

Sturgis City Commission held a closed session Aug. 27 to discuss union negotiations in connection with the city’s fire department.

Commissioners ratified the contract as presented.

City manager Andrew Kuk said the agreement is “fair and mutually beneficial.”

“We were able to work productively together to get it done, in a very reasonable amount of time,” Kuk said.

Mayor Frank Perez agreed, saying it was “a smooth process … the contract was done almost a month ahead of schedule.”

For the union agreement process, both the union and city present economic needs.