STURGIS NEWS BRIEFS

City’s redesigned website is live

A redesigned website for the city of Sturgis is now live.

Officials plan to provide additional details regarding specific website features, and additional changes, city manager Andrew Kuk said.

Website address remains the same, www.sturgismi.gov.

The site’s previous significant overhaul took place in 2013, Kuk said.

BOE approves transit van purchase, business agreement

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education on Aug. 18 approved the purchase of two transit vans through Hoekstra Transportation, at a cost of $67,900 per van.

The other bid was submitted by LaFontaine Ford in Lansing.

The purchase was approved by the Board of Education by a vote of 6-0.

These vans must be customized to meet district needs, a detail that limits the number of dealers available.

The board also approved an HR/business agreement with Burr Oak Community Schools, by a vote of 5-1. Trustee Ben Myers cast the dissenting vote.

Myers suggested consolidation may be a more fiscally responsible use of taxpayer funds.