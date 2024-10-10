Sturgis parking policy update reviewed by city commission

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis City Commissioners on Wednesday gave a first review of proposed changes to the downtown parking policy.

At a work session Aug. 28, staff and commissioners discussed potential revisions.

Proposals include accounting for new parking spaces being created and adjusting the number and location of overnight parking spaces and other categories in all downtown lots.

Parking-space categories include open parking, short-term (two hours), 15-minute limits and overnight parking. The current policy went into effect in December 2017.

Officials presented proposed information to Downtown Development Authority at its September meeting, and on Sept. 19 held an open house for downtown businesses and building owners, to gather additional input.

Changes presented at the August work session are minimal. Feedback from DDA and open house indicated a desire for additional 15-minute spaces in parking lot 6. Staff members recommend five additional slots, in effect 6 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Outside of those hours, they would be treated as open parking.

At Wednesday’s commission meeting, city manager Andrew Kuk said a desire for additional 15-minute slots applies mainly for use by apartment tenants, for tasks such as grocery delivery, not so much the need for more carry-out areas for restaurants, for example.

An additional change discussed at the work session was seasonal overnight parking. Currently, city code differentiates between “summer” and “winter” hours, with November-March prohibiting parking in some areas to 2-6 a.m., unless otherwise marked, and April-October open 24 hours. The proposal would change the rules to year-round to limit 2-6 a.m parking.

In addition, the proposed amendments adjust details related to penalties for violation of parking rules, including clarifying that vehicles may be towed, instead of making it a requirement.

A second review by the city commission is anticipated at its next regular session, Oct. 23.

Board gets update of Eastwood driveways plan

Separately on Wednesday, Ray Sterling, director of finance at Sturgis Public Schools, addressed commissioners regarding plans for parking-lot restructure and paving at Eastwood Elementary.

Proposals include a new parking lot at the west end of the property, altered parking configuration for the lot at the east of the building near South Franks Avenue and the parking lot east of the high school football stadium. Concept site plans have been provided to the city.

Part of the goal is to alleviate congestion on Franks during student drop-off and pick-up, and to reduce the need for students to cross vehicle paths in the lots.

One aspect that could require assessment by the city involves creating a traffic entrance to the school site from Myrtle Avenue. Currently, the only access to Eastwood from that area is a pedestrian path. Details for snow-removal in that area could be an area of discussion for the city during the planning phase, Sterling said.

Construction at Eastwood is planned for summer 2025, according to Sturgis Public Schools. Sterling said some aspects could begin sooner if they don’t interfere with the school’s day-to-day operation.

Mayor Frank Perez expressed enthusiasm for the project.

“I think this is exciting,” Perez said.

Repair or replacement of the parking lots and driveways was included in the district’s 10-year capital improvement plan, superintendent Art Ebert said.

SPS has scheduled a “visioning” session for Oct. 28, to assess needs at Eastwood, with community members welcome to attend RSVP is required by Oct. 21, register at bit.ly/4eCNIHr.