Sturgis Public Schools has established a cell phone policy for students. It encompasses additional phone-type devices, such as Apple Watch.
Families and students were notified directly this week regarding the policy.
Prior to setting the guidelines, the district consulted stakeholders through a community “visioning” session to explore the impact of cell phone use and student performance.
According to superintendent Art Ebert, there was agreement that it is a complex topic, and that the goal is to maximize students’ potential. Discussions concluded that, despite benefits of having a cell phone, it can become a barrier to learning and well-being if its use is unlimited during school hours.
Basics of the policy:
• Cell phones may be taken to school for use before and after academic hours.
• Students may have a phone during school hours only if it is turned off or silenced, and is kept in a locker.
Protocol for violations of the policy:
First offense: Parent contact, the student’s cell phone is placed in a secure location, according to building procedure and the student is assigned to after-school detention.
Second offense: Parent meeting and assignment of one day at “Viceroy,” the district’s suspension-avoidance program.
Third offense: Parent meeting and assignment of three days at Viceroy.
Self reporting: A student who had not realized they are in possession of a phone, and immediately self-reports to a staff member, will be provided the opportunity to secure without consequence. Exception applies if it’s a repeated occurrence.
Additional details: tinyurl.com/4tvv6ydj
2 Replies to “Sturgis schools set cell phone policy for students”
What good is having a phone for emergencies, if it’s in your locker. Maybe what you need to start teaching is self control.
Maybe it’s the parents job to teach self control, and let the teacher stick to their curriculum,,,