Sturgis schools set cell phone policy for students

Sturgis Public Schools has established a cell phone policy for students. It encompasses additional phone-type devices, such as Apple Watch.

Families and students were notified directly this week regarding the policy.

Prior to setting the guidelines, the district consulted stakeholders through a community “visioning” session to explore the impact of cell phone use and student performance.

According to superintendent Art Ebert, there was agreement that it is a complex topic, and that the goal is to maximize students’ potential. Discussions concluded that, despite benefits of having a cell phone, it can become a barrier to learning and well-being if its use is unlimited during school hours.

Basics of the policy:

• Cell phones may be taken to school for use before and after academic hours.

• Students may have a phone during school hours only if it is turned off or silenced, and is kept in a locker.

Protocol for violations of the policy:

First offense: Parent contact, the student’s cell phone is placed in a secure location, according to building procedure and the student is assigned to after-school detention.

Second offense: Parent meeting and assignment of one day at “Viceroy,” the district’s suspension-avoidance program.

Third offense: Parent meeting and assignment of three days at Viceroy.

Self reporting: A student who had not realized they are in possession of a phone, and immediately self-reports to a staff member, will be provided the opportunity to secure without consequence. Exception applies if it’s a repeated occurrence.

Additional details: tinyurl.com/4tvv6ydj