Sturgis superintendent Ebert rated ‘highly effective’

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education on Monday presented superintendent Art Ebert with a “highly effective” rating on his year-end performance appraisal, during a closed session.

The board used School ADvance Administrator Evaluation System, a research-based tool that measures 31 areas considered essential to “successful instructional leadership.”

Board president Emily Halling released a statement regarding the assessment.

“As a board, we are grateful for Dr. Ebert’s leadership and ability to keep Sturgis Public Schools moving in the right direction,” Halling said. “We are confident he will continue to do so. (The) board and superintendent are in agreement there is always room for improvement. We are committed to working together for continued growth.”

Ebert credits the 300-plus staff members throughout the district for their dedication and care for students.

“We appreciate the continued support throughout Sturgis, and are excited for what the 2024-25 school year has in store for our students, staff, families, and community.”

Ebert began work as superintendent at Sturgis Public Schools in 2018.