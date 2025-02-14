Sturgis swim/dive loses to Allegan

STURGIS — The Sturgis swim and dive team dropped a home meet this week, losing to Allegan 104-65, however the Trojans did manage to notch three first-place finishes on the day.

Reece Miller grabbed first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:17.40, while Caleb Hahn swam a time of 26.49 in the 50 Freestyle. In the 200 Medley Relay, Reece Miller, Aidan Owsley, Gavan Miller and Hahn finished in 1:57.35, good for first.

Sturgis swimmers also recorded seven career-bests and two personal-bests during the meet. Finishing with career-best times were Julien Dejnowski in the 200 & 500 Freestyle, Logan Garbine in the 200 IM & 100 Butterfly, Dylan Kurzega in the 100 Freestyle, Gavan Miller in the 100 Backstroke, and Guy Parisi in the 50 Freestyle. Parisi also claimed a personal-best in the 500 Freestyle, while Caleb Hahn recorded a person-best in the 50 Freestyle.

