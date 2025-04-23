Summer children’s theater returns to Plainwell

Children are seen performing in past children’s theater productions. This year, Plainwell will put on “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Children’s theater is returning to Plainwell for the upcoming summer.

The Plainwell Arts Council recently announced the Missoula Children’s Theater (MCT) will put on a production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” featuring more than 60 local students.

The performance will take place on Saturday, June, 21, at the Plainwell Performing Arts Center. The show, which begins at 7 p.m., will be the culmination of a weeklong theater intensive that begins with auditions for the show on Monday, June. 16.

“Venture into the terrifying Black Forest with Snow White and her friends for this performance,” said Cathy Green of the Plainwell Arts Council in a release. “An original musical adaptation of this classic tale, the performance is sure to thrill audiences of all ages.”

Auditions are scheduled for 9:50 a.m. on Monday, June 16, at the Performing Arts Center. Any students in the Plainwell school district in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to audition.

According to Green, auditions will last for two hours, and some cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

There is no cost to participate, and parents may pre-register their children for auditions at Ransom District Library. Those registrations will be accepted through Friday, June 6.

Registration is not required to audition, but those who do register in advance will be given first right at the rehearsals.

The production can take up to 65 children. Lunch will be provided by the Plainwell High School food services staff for those students staying for afternoon rehearsals.

No advanced preparation is required to auction, according to Green.

Roles that will be cast include: Snow White; Snow White’s friends Phineas, Foxy and Fernando; the Queen; the seven dwarfs; forest animals; Black Forest creatures; the magic mirror; bats; henchmen; and the King.

“The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery and props,” Green said.

MCT Tour actors and directors will be in charge of conducting the rehearsals throughout the week.

Rehearsals are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday, June 16, through Friday, June 20.

“Some actors will not be required the entire time, so flexibility in scheduling is helpful,” Green said.

Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week, and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.

According to the MCT’s website, the group’s vision is: “To be a vibrant and inclusive hub for the performing arts in Missoula and the communities we serve, where children and adults of all backgrounds and abilities can come together to learn, grow, create, and have fun.

“Through our commitment to excellence, innovation and community engagement, we aim to inspire and entertain audiences, develop lifelong skills in our participants, and contribute to the cultural vitality and social fabric of every community we serve.

“We aspire to be a place where creativity thrives, where lifelong friendships are formed, and where the magic of live performance is accessible to all.”

Ticket’s for “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” are $10. All seats are general admission.