By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

It’s now only ten days away!

Seven days’ worth of events are planned for this year’s Summerfest celebration in Clare. All week long the Consumers Energy Ice Cream Social will be ongoing. Get your ticket at the different events all week!

The fun will begin on Monday June 20th with the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce Summerfest Kickoff – the Golf Scramble at Eagle Glen Golf Course beginning at 9 a.m. Team photos will be taken before the start with a live Bald Eagle. Food will be provided at the turn and after 18 holes. Games and fun are guaranteed. A Family Bald Eagle “Encounter” and photo opportunity for kids is scheduled at 9:30 am.

On Tuesday, the 21st, the Pere’ Marquette Library will be the starting point for the “Community Cares for Clare” spring spruce up event, which begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 pm.

Wednesday June 22 from 5 to 6:30 pm the Mid Michigan College Community After Hours (formerly Business After Hours) will be held at the Doherty House and Gardens (804 N. McEwan Street) from 5-6:30 pm with lite hors d’oeuvres. There won’t be an entry fee.

On Thursday, June 24th it is the start of the free (no permit required) three-day City-Wide Garage Sales which begin at 8 am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Stop by the Clare Chamber for your map to the sales locations.

From 6 pm to 8 pm, the Concert in the Park featuring “Gabe and Kelly” (sponsored by Clare Parks and Recreation) will be held at the Shamrock Park pavilion.

Then head on over to the Clare VFW where the Clare Jaycees Ducky Race begins at 8 pm.

Friday, the 24th, In addition to the continuing Garage Sales around the City, there will be Fire Pits Downtown from 5 pm to midnight and at 6 p.m. the Downtown Poker run begins on 4th Street in front of the Evening Post. There will be prizes for the High and Low hands. Proceeds will be split with MMC’s Student Veterans of America and the Clare Area Chamber. Eight bars – all in walking distance – are participating. The Streets will be closed and barricaded for parking and safety.

Saturday, June 25th, a very busy Summerfest day begins at 8 a.m. with the continuing sales around town, then from 9 am to 4 pm, the Downtown Artisan Craft Show will be underway. Clare’s downtown streets will be closed and filled with the best artisan crafters – their wares, snacks and more!

At Mid Michigan College the Sweat Shaker Bike Race begins Saturday at 10 am, then it’s back to Clare for the Frog Jumping Contest at noon at the Clare VFW. This old-fashioned event was last seen in the city 34 years ago – back in 1988. It has been resurrected! Find the frog of your dreams, give him a name and bring him to the Clare VFW at noon for the races.

The evening (5 pm to midnight) brings on the Fire Pits Downtown again.

Shamrock Park events begin at 6 pm with Witbeck’s Family Foods Free Family Picnic followed by the Annual State Farm Teddy Bear Races in the park at 7:30 p.m.

That is followed by a Gateway Community Band Concert in the pavilion at Shamrock Park from 8 to 9 pm and at Dusk, it will be time for the Wood’s Household Movie – Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” – in the park.

Sunday from noon to 4 pm, The Clare Rod and Gun Club will host a Family Shoot winding up with a raffle at 4.

Summerfest sponsors this year include Jay’s Sporting Goods, Schumacher Insurance Agency, Isabella Bank, Ice Mountain, Cops & Doughnuts, My 104.3, Members First Credit Union, MyMichigan Health, Buck 92.3, 98.5 UPS, and CFX 95.3