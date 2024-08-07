News Saugatuck/Douglas Commercial Record Take A Seat Posted on August 7, 2024August 7, 2024 Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 128 Views “Big kid” Dennis Konarski landed this birth during musical chairs played at Douglas United Congregational Church of Christ Block Party Sunday at Beery Field, but found himself disenthoned by smaller fry during next round. Afternoon fun too included a live band, dunk tank, inflatable bounce houses, face-painting by artist Maryjo Lemanski and much more. (Photo by Scott Sullivan) Share this:PostEmailPrintMoreBlueskyMastodonNextdoorPocketRedditTelegramThreadsShare on TumblrWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...