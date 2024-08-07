Taylor takes over as principal at Dix St. Elementary

Sarah Taylor

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Growing up, Sarah Taylor was certain of one thing: she did not want to go into the field of education.

“Having had two parents as teachers—my father was a middle school teacher in Vicksburg and my mother was a third-grade teacher in Colon—I was determined to be different and find a career outside of education,” she said.

So when she was in her early 20s, she worked in a hospital, a bank and a doctor’s office before taking a position in an elementary school. That’s when Taylor came to a realization.

“The only job I truly enjoyed was when I worked with kids,” she said. “So, I declared elementary education my major and haven’t looked back.”

Taylor’s journey in the field of education has brought her to Otsego Public Schools, as she’s been named the new principal of Dix Street Elementary.

Taylor replaces Mark VanderKlok, who moved to Otsego Middle School to take over for retiring principal Melissa Koenig.

A Vicksburg native, Taylor comes to OPS after spending the last two years as elementary principal and superintendent of Fairview Area Schools in northern Michigan’s Oscoda County.

“Before I applied for the position at Dix Street, I researched the district,” Taylor said. “Not only did I like the size of Otsego, but I was impressed by the positive community interactions with district social media that I found online.

“During my first interview, I asked the present staff members what they liked most about Dix Street. Their answers clinched the deal for me. It was obvious to me that Otsego schools are supported by their community, and the staff truly cares about their students and each other. I called my husband after I left and told him this is where I want to be.”

Taylor, who attended Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Western Michigan University before receiving her MA from Walden University, started her teaching career in Paw Paw, teaching at the middle school for 11 years.

She then taught math intervention at Comstock for grades five through eight before moving into an administrative role at Pennfield. She started off an as assistant principal for grades 3-5 before becoming the K-2 principal.

Taylor’s interest in administration was piqued during her time at Paw Paw when she had the opportunity to serve as interim assistant principal for six months.

“I never really had administration on my radar, but I enjoyed looking at the school from a different perspective,” she said. “I really liked building relationships with students I might not have had a chance to get to know as well as a teacher.

“I felt as though I was better able to affect change—for students, families and staff—on a larger scale as an administrator, even though I still love teaching as well.”

A job change for Taylor’s husband Marvin—who is also an educator/administrator—led her to her position in Fairview.

“I’m excited to be back in West Michigan where I will be closer to our family and where it truly feels like home to me,” said Taylor, who currently resides in Battle Creek.

As for her philosophy as a principal, Taylor said it could be summed up in two words: kids first.

“When our students are the center of our decisions, we can’t go wrong,” she said.

“While my leadership style can change depending upon the situation, I would say overall servant leadership describes me best. I work hard to prioritize the needs of those in my building above all else, and am willing to do what it takes to make that happen.”

Taylor hopes to continue to build on what she views as a strong culture that’s already in place at Dix Street.

“The first year in any building or district is a year of observation for any good principal,” she said. “While some changes may take place, the goal is to make sure any changes made have a positive effect.

“I would like to continue to create an environment where students can learn and grow in the ways best for them and where staff can feel supported and able to make that happen.”

Speaking of supporting teachers, Taylor said her experience in the classroom should help with that.

“I would say being in the classroom and being an administrator are similar, just on different scales,” she said. “As a teacher, you plan each day. Although things might not go exactly as planned, you know the general course of your day.

“Administration is somewhat like that. However, plans may change drastically within minutes. As an administrator, it is important to look at the whole picture of the building, while as a teacher you are looking first at the needs of your classroom.”

Taylor’s primary goal for Dix Street students is to make sure each of them receives the support and nurturing needed.

“Our students and families have changed throughout the years,” she said. “We as administrators and teachers are working hard to meet their changing needs and create healthy, happy and successful adults, whatever that may look like for each individual.”

In their free time, Taylor and her husband enjoy traveling, visiting lakes around Michigan and spending time outdoors.