The She-Roes of Marshall Opportunity High School

By KARA DECHALK
Contributing Writer
In recognition of women’s history month, Marshall Opportunity High School honored several “She-Roes” of the greater Albion community at an assembly last Wednesday in the school’s library.
Master of Ceremonies Joseph Morton introduced each honoree and read a brief bio while members of MOHS student council presented them with a gift and a certificate of recognition for their contributions, not only to the students but the community as a whole.
The program was put together by Marylee Morton, the MOHS Interventionist.
“As we celebrate each lady represented in these slides today, I want you to think of a time that at least one of them has changed your life in a positive way.” Morton challenged the students. “ Every one of these She-Roe’s works tirelessly on your behalf. They constantly give of themselves to ensure you’re on the way to a successful future.”