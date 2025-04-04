The She-Roes of Marshall Opportunity High School

Photo by Kara DeChalk

The MOHS 2025 She-Roes included Jackie Barrett, Danielle Osborne, Melanie Snodgrass, Robyn Porter, Katina Hall, Sarah Miller, Barbara Gary, Merrilyn McMiller, Maacah McGhee, Mary Slater, Lori Shivley, Linda Hoover, Meredith Line, Dara Mayhoe, Carmen Tabb, Patricia Tarpley, Vivian Davis, Andrea Davis, Derricka Smith, Marylee Morton, Eunique Simmons, Marquetta Frost. Not Pictured: Tiffany Gore, Sarah Stawowy, LaShawn Davis, Rebecca Jones, Gwendolyn Kidder.

By KARA DECHALK

Contributing Writer

In recognition of women’s history month, Marshall Opportunity High School honored several “She-Roes” of the greater Albion community at an assembly last Wednesday in the school’s library.

Master of Ceremonies Joseph Morton introduced each honoree and read a brief bio while members of MOHS student council presented them with a gift and a certificate of recognition for their contributions, not only to the students but the community as a whole.

The program was put together by Marylee Morton, the MOHS Interventionist.

“As we celebrate each lady represented in these slides today, I want you to think of a time that at least one of them has changed your life in a positive way.” Morton challenged the students. “ Every one of these She-Roe’s works tirelessly on your behalf. They constantly give of themselves to ensure you’re on the way to a successful future.”