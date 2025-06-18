Thompson didn’t shy away from challenging herself in athletics

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

During her athletic career, Shyonna Thompson displayed a willingness to try new things, particularly when it came to her spring sports.

After playing softball as a freshman and sophomore, Thompson participated in track & field before moving to tennis as a senior.

And although she only played tennis for one season, she quickly learned to love the sport.

“Of all the sports I played in high school, tennis was my favorite,” said Thompson, who played volleyball in the fall and basketball in the winter. “It’s just a really fun sport and I made a lot of great bonds during the season.”

Although new to the sport of tennis, Thompson was playing like a seasoned veteran by the end of the season.

Thompson paired with fellow senior Lilli Kelley at No. 4 singles, with the duo winning two matches at the Division 4 State Finals before falling to the eventual champions from Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in the semifinals.

The three points earned by Thompson and Kelley helped Allegan finish sixth in the state with 11 points.

It was efforts like those that led to Thompson being named co-recipient of this year’s Allegan County News Award, which is presented annually to Allegan’s top female senior athlete.

“I’ve really enjoyed (participating in sports) ever since I started,” Thompson said. “It helped keep me busy and helped me stay in shape. Plus I made a lot of really good friends in sports.”

Thompson began playing sports in sixth grade, quickly gravitated toward volleyball and basketball.

Her senior year of basketball was a particularly good one, as the Tigers posted a 14-8 record after going 7-15 in 2023-24 and 7-14 in 2022-23.

The hardwood also provided one of the memories that Thompson will take with her from her high school athletic career.

“We loved pouring ice water on (head girls basketball coach Sharron Thompson) after we got a dub,” Thompson said.

But in terms of team success, Thompson couldn’t top her one season on the tennis team.

In addition to the sixth-place finish at the Division 4 State Finals, the Allegan girls tennis team won a regional championship and the SAC-Lakeshore title.

It was through the learning curve she experience on the tennis court as well as her experience with her other sports that Thompson learned several valuable life lessons.

“I learned the importance of never giving up and to just keep pushing,” she said. “It’s not always easy, but hard work pays off eventually.”

And what about when things aren’t going your way.

“I learned to never sulk over something that you can’t change,” she said. “Just focus on what you can do and try to do better.”

In the fall, Thompson plans to head to Kuyper College in Grand Rapids to continue her education and her athletic career. She will be part of the school’s women’s basketball team.

Kuyper College competes in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division II.

“I’m excited to be able to keep playing basketball,” Thompson said. “My main goal is to be able to travel the world and do something big with my career.”

She plans to bring the same work ethic she displayed in sports to her college experience and her career.

“I have worked really hard to get where I am and I’m going to keep working hard,” she said. “Nothing is just handed to you.”