Three Rivers police identify body as missing woman’s

Police investigate a home in the 200 block of Middle Street Friday, July 12 following a dead body found there. Police identified the body Wednesday as 41-year-old Nicole Wood, who had been missing since July 7. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — The body found at a home in the 200 block of Middle Street Friday, July 12 has officially been identified as that of a woman that had gone missing nearly a week prior.

The Three Rivers Police Department announced Wednesday that the deceased person was identified as 41-year-old Nicole Wood of Three Rivers.

Wood had been missing since July 7, and was last seen in the area of River Drive and Middle Street, only a couple hundred feet away from where her body was found. Police were called out on July 12 to a house in the 200 block of Middle Street, at the intersection of First Avenue, at 6:12 a.m., and found Wood’s body, which police said was “beyond medical care.”

The investigation into Wood’s death is still ongoing, and the cause of death has not yet been determined. Police say, however, there “is nothing to suggest that there is a threat to the community.”

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 or St. Joseph County Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

