Three Rivers Promise reaches $1m milestone

THREE RIVERS — A scholarship program for Three Rivers Community Schools students still in its initial fundraising phase reached a major milestone this week.

On Sunday, the Three Rivers Promise announced in a press release it has reached the $1 million mark in fundraising, something the nonprofit stated “marks a major step” toward its goal of building a “self-sustaining endowment to support the future of Three Rivers High School (TRHS) graduates.”

Hitting the $1 million mark puts the organization one-third of the way toward its $3 million goal to start accepting applications and awarding scholarships to eligible graduates. The $1 million so far raised since its initial launch in March 2021 has come from individual and family donors, corporate pledges, local fundraisers and civil donations. The long-term vision for the scholarships, according to the release, is to create an endowment that provides tuition assistance for every qualifying TRCS student.

The Three Rivers Promise scholarship program is designed to remove financial barriers to higher education and encourage local enrollment in post-secondary education opportunities. Scholarships would be available to Three Rivers High School graduates who have attended Three Rivers Community Schools for the last consecutive four years prior to graduation, and would provide funding towards up to four years of in-state tuition and mandatory fees at approved Michigan colleges and vocational/technical skills training programs not covered by federal or state grant resources.

The organization also announced it would be embarking on a capital campaign in 2026, with more information to come in the future. Those interested in learning more are asked to contact the Three Rivers Promise by email, support@threeriverspromise.com.

Like this: Like Loading...