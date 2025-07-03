Three vye for mayor in SH election

This year is an election year in South Haven and voters in the city will elect a mayor as well as city council members.

The elections of all city officers are held on a non-partisan basis. The General City Election is held on November 4, 2025. However, there will be a City Primary Election on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Three people are running for mayor, a two-year term. Incumbent Annie Brown is up for re-election and vying against her are Mary Hosley and Joshua Lemmer.

South Haven is divided into three wards with two city council members from each ward serving a four-year term. However, term limits apply for city council members and each person can only serve two terms or a total of eight years. The mayor is elected by voters of all three wards. The City Primary Election will determine the top two candidates for mayor and city council in Wards 1 and 2. Those top two vote getters will face off in the General Election.

In Ward 1, the current city council members are Letitia Wilkins and Joe Reeser. Council member Reeser has served for two terms and is not eligible for re-election. Three candidates will be competing for Resser’s position: Eddie Polk, Lisa Krupiarz, and Samantha Kellum.

The city council members in Ward 2 are Jeff Arnold and Wendi Onuki. Onuki has decided not to run for re-election and her seat is being contested for by Kent Brindley, Thomas Capps, and Todd Heinrich.

There is one open position in Ward 3 as Councilman George Sleeper has also reached his term limit. Only one person is running for that open position. David Flack is running unopposed for the Ward 3 city council position.

Anyone wishing to register to vote in the Primary and in the November General Election can do so by completing the Voter Registration Application at the City Hall, 539 Phoenix Street, South Haven, at the Secretary of State Office in Paw Paw, or through the Michigan Secretary of State “Renewal by Mail” program. For more information about registering to vote, go to the Department of State website at //www.michigan.gov/sos/elections

In this issue of the South Haven Beacon, the three candidates for mayor will be profiled. Candidates for city council will be featured in subsequent editions throughout July.

Like this: Like Loading...