TR boys 11th in D2, Centreville’s Hulin All-State in D3 at state Cross Country finals

BROOKLYN, Mich. — The state cross country finals were held last Saturday at Michigan International Speedway, with numerous area runners competing in Divisions 2 through 4.

Division 2 saw the Three Rivers Wildcat boys grab 11th place with 344 points. Charlie Brauer ran a new personal best time of 16:14.10, which was good for 42nd place. Other Three Rivers runners and their times/places are as follows: Jonah Zietlow (16:30.60, 70th), Reece Howes (16:37.60, 83rd), Max Wolgast (17:03.70, 156th), David Kore (17:30.80, 175th), Trey Hall (17:37.20, 215th) and Elijah Harris (17:57.70, 234th).

“I told the boys going in I wanted to push them to see five boys under 17:10. Well, we had five boys finishing under 17:13,” Three Rivers head coach Jason Muckel said. “It was an awesome day of racing and I couldn’t have asked more out of our boys competing on the biggest stage. We are so proud of everything they have accomplished this season and finishing on a high note.”

Sturgis’ Benji Morales, running as an individual, placed 62nd, finishing with a time of 16:25.20. Caiden Caswell of Vicksburg placed 12th, crossing the line in 15:41.10, while teammate Hunter Smith took 146th in 16:59.70.

In the Division 2 girls’ race, Sturgis had seven runners competing, with Tessa Hatt the top finisher. She placed 63rd with a time of 19:34.70. Other Trojan runners included LuLu Park (20:03.00, 104th), Berkley Holtz (21:11.00, 183rd), Eleanor Park (21:35.90, 207th), Sydney Bir (21:50.90, 218th), Kenzie Eicher (21:58.80, 224th) and Carolina Garcia (23:44.70, 259th). Sturgis landed in 25th place on the day with 561 points.

The division 3 race had Centreville’s Will Hulin grab 12th place with a time of 16:00.9, earning All-State honors. Other local runners included Alessandro Avlia of Constantine (16:35.40, 54th), and the following Schoolcraft runners: Reese DeVisser (16:35.70, 55th), Eli Martin (17:10.00, 115th), Colin Bauer (17:10.40, 116th), Ace Drewyor (17:56.10, 184th), Hunter Page (19:12.90, 232nd), Alexander Boynton (19:53.60) and Landon Evans (20:19.30, 252nd). As a team, the Eagles placed 21st with 467 points.

The division 3 girls’ race had Bronson’s Ashlynn Harris place 30th with a time of 19:30, which gained her an All-State berth. She was followed by teammates Alonna Goodsell (20:19, 69th), Miriam Sanchez (21:52, 179th), Piper Grigsby (22:04, 187th), Adelynn Cosby (22:50, 214th), Lydia Wells (22:58, 2119th) and Elizabeth Ortiz (23:35, 235th). The Lady Vikings totaled 478 points on the day. Other local runners were Constantine’s Allison Burns, who placed 121st (21:00), while teammate Anna Davidhizer finished in 152nd with a time of 21:21.90.

Division 4 saw the White Pigeon boys take 20th place with 453 total points. For the Chiefs, Jesse Fielis ran a time of 17:15.10, good for 54th, Aiden Jackson finished in 81st (17:38.90), David Lane placed 112th (17:56.70), followed by teammates William Throw (20:27.60, 221st), Isaac Doubblestein (20:28.40, 223rd), Matthew McGahan (20:47.90, 227th) and Devon Schaffer (21:39.20). Mendon’s Kyron Christner placed 152nd, recording a time of 18:29.00.

In the division 4 girls’ race, Lady Hornet Rowan Allen, running as an individual, came in 80th, finishing in 21:31.90. White Pigeon scored 715 points as a team, placing them 27th on the day. The Lady Chiefs were led by Rachel Byler (22:02.70, 110th), followed by Elizabeth Martin (27:17.00, 219th), Hanna Helbling (27:22.50, 221st), Ashlee Grandstaff (28:46.70, 227th), Mia Doubblestein (33,23.50, 234th), Lilly Wolcott (33:32.50, 235th) and Valeria Orozco Vargas (34:35.80, 236th).

