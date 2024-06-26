TR police searching for missing, ‘endangered’ 20-year-old

Three Rivers police are searching for 20-year-old Adrian McConnell, who has been missing since Sunday. (Photo via Three Rivers Police Department)

UPDATE: McConnell has been found safe, according to Three Rivers police.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are asking for the public’s help in locating someone they say is missing and endangered.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, 20-year-old Adrian McConnell of Three Rivers has been missing since Sunday evening. He was last seen in the area of Elm Street and Hoffman Street in Three Rivers, wearing blue plaid pants and a bright blue SpongeBob t-shirt.

He is described as a light-skinned Black male, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with a thin build, with short, curly black hair.

If anyone sees McConnell, people are asked to contact TRPD at (269) 278-1235 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.