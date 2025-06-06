Traffic hazard in Clark Lake leads to OWI, drug charges

Emmanuel R. Green

Gerald E. Gosnell

Two Jackson men were arrested Saturday, June 1 on alcohol and drug charges near Clark Lake after leaving a pontoon and trailer in the road.

According to a press release from Columbia Charter Township Police Department officers were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to a traffic hazard on Vinning Street in Clark Lake. A call was made reporting that a pontoon fell from a trailer, and the vehicle, trailer, and pontoon were creating a traffic hazard.

As the officer was traveling to the location the caller updated dispatch that the truck had left the area traveling south on Hyde Road, leaving behind his trailer and watercraft. The officer was able to catch up to the suspect vehicle and completed a traffic stop on Hyde Road near White Road. The driver of the truck was identified as 38-year-old Gerald E. Gosnell II. The officer determined through his investigation that Gosnell was operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Gosnell was then arrested for that offense.

The passenger, who was also determined to be intoxicated, was identified as 44-year-old Emmanuel R. Green. Further investigation into Green revealed that he was currently free from jail on a conditional release bond for unrelated charges. One of the stipulations of Green’s release bond was not to possess or consume alcohol. Green was subsequently arrested for violation of his conditional release bond.

The officer then searched the vehicle and located some white powder substance that was analyzed and identified as cocaine.

A police report was completed and forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office June 2 for review for criminal charges. Following the review Gosnell was charged with operating while intoxicated 3rd offense, a felony punishable up to 5 years in prison and possession of controlled substance – cocaine less than 25 grams, a felony punishable up to 4 years in prison. Green was brought before the court, and the bond violation was addressed directly before the presiding judge.

Gosnell remains in custody at the Jackson County jail pending his next court date. Green has been released from jail.

Napoleon Township Police Department assisted at the scene of the stop. The truck was impounded to Garvers Towning.