Trailblazers tie

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

After a 2+-week hiatus, the Saugatuck girls soccer team returned from spring break to host Niles on Monday And while the game was stopped early due to lightning, Trailblazers coach Neal Phillips liked what he saw.

The game ended in a scoreless deadlock, bringing Saugatuck’s record to 2-2-1.

“Niles is a much bigger school than us, so to be able to tie them says a lot about our girls,” Phillips said. “It was a great team effort from everybody.”

Phillips was especially pleased with the effort of junior goalie Ginny Cerneugel, who finished with 16 saves to secure the shutout.

“Ginny kept us in the hunt,” Phillips said.

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