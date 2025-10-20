Trailblazing Women, Aviation Heros, and Tuskegee Airmen subject of Albion Historical Society talk

Courtesy photo

Four of the Tuskegee Airmen lived in Albion. Learn more about them Oct.22.

ALBION, MI The Albion Historical Society will welcome Wendy Zielen on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. when she gives her talk, “Bravery and Innovation: Early Aviation Heroes,” at Stirling Books and Brew, 119 N. Superior St., in Albion. This event was originally scheduled to take place at the American Legion but has been changed due to a conflict.

This talk will explore the fascinating journey through the early days of flight when daring pioneers pushed the boundaries of what was possible. From fearless barnstormers and legendary military pilots to groundbreaking engineers in this area of Michigan, this presentation describes the courage, risks, and innovations that shaped the future of aviation. Discover the stories, challenges, and triumphs of the men and women who proved the sky was never the limit.

Zielen was fascinated to learn about Albion’s connection to the Tuskegee Airmen. “I found this writeup, ‘Albion’s Tuskegee Airmen,’ which notes that Albion was home to four men who served—Robert Chandler, Grover Crumsby, Finis Holt, and Richard Weatherford. It’s remarkable that a community of Albion’s size contributed so significantly to that history.” Her talk will feature these men along with some trailblazing women aviators such as WWII WASPs Ruth Westheimer (Jackson) and Sue Parish (Portage), and Harriet Quimby of Coldwater, the first U.S. woman to earn a pilot’s license (1912) and to fly the English Channel.

Wendy Zielen holds a BA from the University of Michigan and has an extensive background in marketing, administration, and management with a specialty in small to mid-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations This talk is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Albion Historical Society at (517) 629-5100 or visit their website.