TRHS celebrates homecoming with royalty, floats

The Three Rivers High School Class of 2026 won the float designing contest of Homecoming week at TRHS, with their Brazil-inspired float during Friday’s Homecoming parade in downtown Three Rivers. Photo provided
The Three Rivers High School homecoming court for 2025 was honored during halftime of the homecoming football game. Pictured from left to right are Mia Cezar, Kassidy Jeschke, Olivia Wenzel, Tyson Rohrer, Raegan Wenzel, and Breckon Morrill. Photo by Robert Tomlinson

