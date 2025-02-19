Tribute Rosie to speak here for Armed Forces Day

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Michigan woman Clair Kitchin Dahl will offer her “Rosie, the Riveter” synopsis as keynote speaker during the 13th annual Saugatuck-Douglas Armed Forces Day Luncheon Saturday, May 17, at Community Church of Douglas.

“Rosie” was literal poster girl for United States women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II — many, drawing on the slogan “We Can Do It!” — replacing men called to serve in the armed forces during that time.

Dahl, a retired history teacher from Ann Arbor dressed in headscarf, overalls and full Tribute Rosie regalia, will share how U.S. women and men teamed with the Detroit automotive industry to operate the Willow Run B-24 Bomber Plant, a critical war supplier.

“Detroit, with its auto industry, was transformed into the ‘Arsenal of Democracy’ during World War II,” Dahl says.

“As a Tribute Rosie — the originals are close to 100 years old now — I volunteer raising funds for the Michigan Flight Museum in Belleville by giving presentations all around the nation.”

Dahl’s familiar with Saugatuck-Douglas, having kayaked here while visiting her brother, who has a cottage in South Haven, and looks forward to returning.

“There’s an original Rosie, Carolyn Oliver, who lives not far away in Bangor,” she says. “She’s 99, but these original Rosies were strong, healthy women — and still are.

“I’ll look forward to visiting her,” Dahl says.

Each year, the Saugatuck-Douglas community honors U.S. service members, past and present. Donations help provide a free lunch to each attending veteran.

All funds remaining after go to the West Michigan Veterans Assistance Program, which provides assistance to area vets and families throughout the year.

All veterans eat free but need to get a ticket for planning purposes. Tickets for non-vets may be reserved by calling Chris Yoder at (616) 212-3443, or emailing him at cyoder@tds.net.

