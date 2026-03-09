TRPD: Tornado operations moving to restoration, cleanup

Pictured is storm damage on South Constantine Street on Friday, following a tornado that swept through Three Rivers. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

Compost site in Three Rivers available for tree debris, dumpsters available for other debris

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Police Department said in a statement Sunday first responder operations after Friday’s tornado are shifting from life safety to restoration and cleanup.

Currently, city crews and partner organization are continuing to support impacted residents and businesses, restore services, and assist with debris removal and site stabilization. Police are asking residents to use caution around debris, damaged structures, downed lines, and standing water, and to treat downed wires as live and report them immediately.

Residents who observe urgent hazards are asked to call 911. Those who wish to report damage or indicate food/other assistance needs can use Michigan State Police’s Self-Report Survey.

In addition, Three Rivers City Hall announced Sunday that residents who are ready to self-haul tree debris can take the debris to the Department of Public Services’ back compost site, located at 1015 S. Lincoln Ave. City officials ask that tree debris there be placed on the existing brush pile and not on other areas on the site. No building materials or trash will be allowed.

Contractors wishing to take care of tree debris can call DPS at (269) 273-1845 for directions to an alternative site.

For other storm-related debris that is not tree debris, Waste Management is providing multiple storm cleanup dumpsters around the city beginning Monday. Dumpsters are at the following locations:

Riverside Church (E. Michigan Ave.): two dumpsters

HC Gleason and LC Beal Park (W. Broadway St.): two dumpsters

Railroad Drive parking lot: two dumpsters

308 S. Main St.: one dumpster

City officials urge residents to not put brush or tree limbs in these dumpsters, as the compost center is open for brush.

