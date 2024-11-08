Tuesday’s large voter turnout results in tanking both MPS Bond proposals, bringing in two new City of Albion council members, and ushering in new Marshall mayor

photos by Sylvia Benavidez



Johnny and Stacy Wood, Marshall finish voting at St. Mary’s Church in Marshall both agreed that the economy brought them out to the polls.

Kenneth Reeves, Albion, voted at Crowell School. What brought him to the polls, he said, “Just to see a change. I want to see lower prices.”

By Sylvia Benavidez

The Calhoun County Election results showed that voters once again declined funding improvements to the Marshall Public Schools buildings and equipment for area children. The request for funds on the Nov 5 ballot was broken into two bond proposals. One loan request was for $53,180,000 to be used to build a new elementary school in Albion and do several building improvements and various other projects involving Marshall’s: Hughes Elementary School, Gordon Elementary, and Middle School. The public declined the request at 6316 to 5003 votes.

The second bond proposal for $37,065,000 would have been used for improvements to Marshall’s High School building, fields, and equipment among other items. Proposal II lost by 6545 to 4742.

Last May the public also turned down a bond request of $90,000,000 in improvements for the Marshall Public School system by a vote of 1932, yes, to 252, no. Even with more people participating in elections, the difference in passing a bond still requires earning over a thousand more votes across townships and municipalities.

Albion’s Precinct 2 and 6 were the only ones that voted yes for Bond Proposal I while the City of Marshall precincts 1 and 2 narrowly voted for it. Albion’s Precinct 6 was the only one that voted for Bond Proposal II and it lost completely in both of Marshall’s precincts.

MPS School Board President Amanda Lankerd shared a statement with The Recorder that said, “I’m truly disappointed for our staff and students. The voters have spoken. It is clear that it’s time to explore new ideas for solutions. MPS must carefully evaluate a broader range of options to ensure we create a supportive learning environment for all, across both communities. With our current facilities stretch to capacity and in need of critical safety, security, and structural renovations due to their age and obsolescence, it’s crucial to address these challenges in a way that supports the needs of our entire student population.

“Potential options could include purchasing outdoor learning pods for classroom space, reconfiguring building uses and layouts by grade level, relocating 5th graders to the middle school, moving high school students from OHS to MHS, discontinuing third-party building use to free up classroom space, shifting students from our Albion elementary school to our Marshall elementary schools or revisiting a long tabled proposal to use each of our district school buildings as grade level buildings. Additionally, we may consider proposing another bond question, structured differently from previous ones for voter approval.

“No decisions have been made at this point. The board will need to discuss how to move forward.” She went on to explain that although some of the options are unpopular or challenging without bond support, they need to think creatively.

“Every option is on the table we’re committed to finding a path forward that strengthens the future for our students. We welcome input and involvement when considering how we can solve our schools system deficiencies.”

Incumbent Mayor Vicky Garcia Snyder easily won by 412 votes over her opponent Precinct 3 councilwoman and Mayor Pro tem Nora Jackson who had 1168 votes. Garcia Snyder has been a lifelong resident of Albion and has served has the city’s mayor since 2020. In a statement emailed to The Recorder, she said,

“I am deeply honored to have been elected for a third term, and I want to extend my sincere gratitude to each of you for your continued trust and support. Serving our community has been a privilege, and I am inspired by the opportunity to keep advancing our shared vision.

“I am committed to working diligently to represent your interests, address our challenges, and build on our successes. I will continue to serve my hometown with the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and dedication that this position deserves!”

Candidates Jim Stuart and Michelle LeAnn Obikwelu had a healthy race for Precinct 3 with Stuart winning over Obikwelu by a margin of 93 votes. Stuart owns Stirling Books & Brew in Albion, and serves on the Downtown Development Board. In a response to winning, in an email he stated, “Thankful for the support of my neighbors, and excited to get started to move things forward in a positive direction.”

Precinct 4 City Councilwoman Marcola Lawler was edged out by CJ Frost by 53 votes. Frost has historic ties to Albion through his relative RJ Frost who built the family home in Albion 154 years ago. Frost returned to Albion a couple of years ago and is rehabilitating the family home. “I am honored, humbled, and grateful for the faith and trust that the Fourth Precinct and the Citizens of Albion have placed in me to serve our wonderful city. It is a privilege for me to carry on a legacy of public service and civic leadership, and I will honor and uphold this great responsibility as we continue to build a thriving Albion. Thank you!”

Incumbent Vivian Davis won in a close race with Wanda Kemp, defeating her by 32 votes. She shared, “Thank you to Precinct 5 residents for your confidence as I began a full term of service. I look forward to helping to make Albion a better place to live.”

Scott Wolfersberger was voted onto the council as a Marshall representative for Ward 1 in 2018 and Tuesday won his bid for the city’s mayor. He grew up in Marshall, graduated from Marshall High School in 1989, and eventually started his IT career which he is still active in 30 years later.

While working on the Council, he has also served as the chair of the Northeast Neighborhood Improvement Authority, served as the Council liaison for the Marshall Planning Commission, has also served on the Budget Review and City Manager Review sub-committees, and is a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals. He won against his opponent, Barry Wayne Adams, 2066 to 1038.

The City of Albion Proposed Amendment to Section 10-8(b) of the Charter of the City of Albion passed all six precincts easily. The charter amendment will align Albion with State requirements, having the board review available for 12 hours during this week instead of 20.

Getting around Calhoun County may become easier in the future. The other issue passing on the ballot was the Transportation Authority of Calhoun County (TACC) levy, a new tax for public transportation up to 2.66 mills ($2.66 per $1,000 of taxable value on all property) for a period of five years 2024 through 2028, to provide a fixed route of transit service and operations of a fleet of 12 on-demand vehicles for the public including veterans, seniors and those with disabilities throughout Calhoun County. Albion and Marshall both approved the levy as did all but three Battle Creek precincts and the City of Springfield.