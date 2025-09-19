Two dead after Wednesday morning fire

Photo courtesy of Michigan Fire Alerts

Firefighters work to extinguish the Wednesday morning fire in Tompkins Township.

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

Two people perished in a Tompkins Township house fire Wednesday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Jackson post were dispatched at around 10:20 a.m. to a residential fire in the 6800 block of Maple Lane Road.

When first responders arrived, the residence was fully engulfed.

After the fire was brought under control, two deceased individuals—a 46-year-old male and a 44-year-old female—were located inside the home. Both are believed to be the homeowners.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

According to the MSP autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing.

No names had been released by press time, and no further information is available.