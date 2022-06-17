The winning ticket, purchased by a two-member Lottery Club in Clare County, netted them $832,000.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A two-member Lottery club in Clare County, who have chosen to remain anonymous, had a huge surprise when their ticket matched all six numbers recently, making them winners of a $1.2 million jackpot for the May 7 drawing.

A June 15 press release from Lottery headquarters in Lansing said the winning numbers were 12-14-24-33-39-44, easy pick numbers. “We have been playing Lotto 47 for years and always play easy pick numbers,” one of the two winners said. They bought the winning ticket at the Sunrise Store, located at 6078 North Clare Avenue in Harrison.

“I looked up the winning numbers online after the drawing and checked them off one by one on the ticket,” one of the winners added. “When I saw we’d matched all of them to win the jackpot, I was in complete shock. I never thought we would actually win big!”

The two club winners went to Lottery headquarters to claim their big prize. They chose to receive it as a lump-sum amount – totaling $832,000 – rather than as annuity payments for the full amount.

“Winning is totally amazing!” they said. They are planning to complete home renovations and travel with the winnings.

The Lotto 47 game costs $1 for each number on a ticket. Players select six numbers between one and 47 or use easy pick (allowing the computer to select the six numbers) for a chance at the jackpot which always has a minimum of $1 million. The Jackpot continues to grow with each drawing until there is a winner then it starts over at $1 million.

Double Play can be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, which will give the payer a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. Another $1 for each game can ad an EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly.

The Lotto 47 drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 pm. Tickets are available to purchase at a retailer or online (at MichiganLottery.com) until 7:08 pm on the day of the drawing.

The release said, “More than 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund. In the 2021 fiscal year, that amount was more than $1.419 billion for Michigan’s Public Schools, a record high amount for the seventh time since it began in 1972.

