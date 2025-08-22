Victim identified in suspicious Lockport Twp. death

By Robert Tomlinson

LOCKPORT TWP. — A person found unresponsive in Lockport Township last week has now been identified by authorities.

St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zachary Zuk said in a release Tuesday that the victim found unresponsive on the 17000 block of South River Road on Aug. 12 was identified as 60-year-old Cynthia Gee of Lockport Township. The incident, Zuk said, is being treated as a suspicious death.

As previously reported, police were originally called to the 17000 block of South River Road on Aug. 12 for a report of an unresponsive individual. Upon investigation, police claim, there were circumstances discovered that they say warranted further investigation into whether foul play was involved.

The incident, police say, appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

The investigation into the suspicious death is still ongoing, and the department is still seeking the public’s help in determining what occurred. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195. They’ve also asked individuals in the area with security cameras, Ring cameras, or similar devices to review footage from Aug. 10-12, as they say any recordings from that time frame may contain information “valuable to the investigation.”

