Volunteers make Binder Park Zoo’s Corks & Kegs a success

By SYLVIA BENAVIDEZ

Contributing Writer

Binder Parks biggest fundraiser Corks and Kegs at the Zoo, held Sept. 6, brought out 60 volunteers from all over Calhoun County and even some from Jackson County to raise money for the care of the animals and daily operations. The Albion Marshall area was well represented with at least eight volunteers helping to pour drinks and guide zoo guests to their destinations. It’s seeing friends and neighbors that makes this particular event an intimate affair.

Corks and Kegs has been around since 2023, but William Kish, Marshall, supported this event and its earlier version, Corks for Conservation, on over six different occasions. He had also volunteered for Binder Park’s Zoomobile, a vehicle that brings animals to those in the community that might not be able to visit the zoo.

Kish explained, “I used to do the zoomobiles. We would go to mainly elementary schools but some other places, too with senior citizens or different things like that, libraries or wherever. We would take three or four animals along and maybe a couple of skulls or things like that of a bird or some kind and we could expose kids to that kind of stuff.” He enjoyed watching the kids smile and believes the zoo is an important part of tourism for Calhoun County.

To support the zoo’s mission, he helps out faithfully with Corks & Kegs every year. “It’s something to do and it’s interesting meeting different people,” he said.

The day’s events included beer, wine sampling, tram rides, music, food trucks, and educational interactions with a few of the animals.

One of the many people volunteering was Tammy Kramer of East Leroy. She enjoyed seeing the animals but also loves sampling the vendors and her favorite part of the event she said, “the wine tasting.”

Dr. Scott Kraemer, in charge of volunteers at Binder Zoo, has been with Binder for four and a half months but has been a zoo member for 14 years. He feels the event was successful. “V.I.P sold out right away.” V.I.P. guests for the event could come in an hour early and had a special area in the zoo to enjoy vendors until 4 p.m.

From early estimates, Kraemer said, “We had at least a couple thousand people attend the event.” He appreciated all the volunteers that greeted guests, poured drinks, and helped with vendors, etc. Kraemer heard over and over how volunteers enjoyed meeting people. He said, “Honestly, that has been the regular consensus answer.”

Planning Corks & Kegs takes a lot of time and the sponsors, vendors are also key to the success of the event. “It’s been at least four weeks,” he said. The whole staff works hard to make things run smoothly. Kraemer explained their motivation. “We get to put the money into conservation for our animal and to support the zoo for the next year to come because we have another event next year.”

Kraemer said there may be some old favorite events coming back to zoo in the next year and he invites people to visit their Facebook page or webpage to find out more in the future. To volunteer at the zoo, email volunteer@binderparkzoo.org.