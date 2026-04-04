Wastewater overflow reported in Constantine, no discharge to river

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CONSTANTINE — A wastewater overflow was reported at the Constantine Wastewater Treatment Plant Friday.

According to the Village of Constantine, the overflow was first reported at 4 p.m. and was stopped approximately 20 minutes later, at 4:20 p.m. It is believed a malfunction involving influent control gates was the cause of the overflow.

No discharge to the St. Joseph River was observed by facility officials, and overflow was reportedly contained within on-site drainage areas at the facility. An estimate of the overflow volume was not immediately available.

Officials say the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has been notified of the incident, and the Pollution Emergency Alerting System (PEAS) hotline was contacted.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.