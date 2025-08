Douglas has closed Westshore Street between

St. Peters Drive and Hamilton Street on heels a watermain break there Friday.

The break has been repaired, city officials said, but water over the roadway has created potential safety concerns due to erosion.

City engineer Prein & Newhof advised closure to ensure public safety and allow the city to determine and implement appropriate next steps for repair.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes until Westshore is reopen