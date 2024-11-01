What is on the ballot in St. Joseph County in the November election?

Pictured is a sample ballot of the November 2024 election in Three Rivers. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The November election in St. Joseph County is coming up in just a few days.

Although many people will turn out to vote in the national races, many local races for city councils, village councils, township boards, school boards, and even a county office will be on the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

St. Joseph County residents can vote early until Sunday, Nov. 3 at the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department Training Center 602 E. Main St. in Centreville, which is open to all county residents to cast their ballot before Election Day. Friday, Nov. 1 hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3 hours are from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

On Election Day, voting will occur at the following locations:

Burr Oak Township: Township Hall – 208 Front St.

Colon Township: Township Hall – 132 N. Blackstone Ave.

Constantine Township: Township Hall – 165 Canaris St.

Fabius Township: Township Hall – 13108 West Broadway Rd.

Fawn River Township: Township Hall – 31194 Fawn River Rd.

Florence Township: Township Hall – Corner of Banker St. & Burgener Rd.

Flowerfield Township: Township Hall – Corner of M-216 & Creglow Rd.

Leonidas Township: Township Hall – 30970 King Rd.

Lockport Township: Township Hall – Corner of Holtom Rd. & River Rd.

Mendon Township: Township Hall – 136 W. Main St.

Mottville Township: Township Hall – 68596 Thomas Rd.

Nottawa Township: Township Hall – 112 S. Clark St.

Park Township: Township Hall – 53640 Parkville Rd.

Sherman Township: Township Hall – 64962 Balk Rd. (Corner of Balk & Featherstone Rd.)

Sturgis Township: Township Hall – 26015 W. US 12

White Pigeon Township: Township Hall – 16975 US 12

City of Sturgis: All four precincts vote in the lower level of Sturges-Young Center for the Arts

City of Three Rivers: Both precincts vote at Riverside Church, 207 E. Michigan Avenue

The following is a list of all the races and measures that will be on the ballot, per the Michigan Secretary of State website, as well as which specific municipalities the race will show up on the ballot, if applicable. All races are shown in alphabetical order by party, with no-party affiliations at the end, then by candidates’ last names. Asterisks in the list denote the incumbent for the position, if applicable, as available, or if readily available. NPA in the list means No Party Affiliation. Some NPA candidates on the list may be write-ins; those will also be noted.

NATIONAL RACES

President of the United States (4-year term, Vote 1)

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz (Democratic)

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware (Green)

Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat (Libertarian)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Nicole Shanahan (Natural Law)

Donald J. Trump/J.D. Vance (Republican)

Randall Terry/Stephen E. Broden (U.S. Taxpayers)

Jay J. Bowman (NPA, Write-in)

Claudia De la Cruz (NPA, Write-in)

Cherunda Lynn Fox (NPA, Write-in)

Joseph Kishore/Jerry White (NPA)

Peter Sonski (NPA, Write-in)

Cornel West/Melina Abdullah (NPA)

United States Senator for Michigan (6-year term, Vote 1)

Elissa Slotkin (Democratic)

Douglas P. Marsh (Green)

Joseph Solis-Mullen (Libertarian)

Doug Dern (Natural Law)

Mike Rogers (Republican)

Dave Stein (U.S. Taxpayers)

James Chapman (NPA, Write-in)

Marcus A. Irvine (NPA, Write-in)

Valerie Lee Willis (NPA, Write-in)

Representative in Congress (5th District) (2-year term, Vote 1)

Libbi Urban (Democratic)

James Bronke (Green)

Tim Walberg (Republican)*

STATEWIDE RACES

Representative in Michigan House (36th District) (2-year term, Vote 1)

Erin L. Schultes (Democratic)

Steve Carra (Republican)*

Member of the State Board of Education (8-year term, Vote 2)

Theodore Jones (Democratic)

Adam Frederick Zemke (Democratic)

Scotty Boman (Libertarian)

Tom McMillin (Republican)*

Nikki Snyder (Republican)*

Ted Gerrard (U.S. Taxpayers)

Christine C. Schwartz (U.S. Taxpayers)

Mary Anne Hering (Working Class)

Regents of the University of Michigan (8-year term, Vote 2)

Shauna Ryder Diggs (Democratic)

Denise Ilitch (Democratic)*

Andrew Chadderdon (Libertarian)

Carl Meyers (Republican)

Sevag Vartanian (Republican)

Donna M. Oetman (U.S. Taxpayers)

Huwaida Arraf (NPA, Write-in)

Trustees of Michigan State University (8-year term, Vote 2)

Rebecca Bahar-Cook (Democratic)

Thomas Stallworth III (Democratic)

John Anthony La Pietra (Green)

Grant T. Baker (Libertarian)

Mike Balow (Republican)

Julie Maday (Republican)

John Paul Sanger (U.S. Taxpayers)

Janet M. Sanger (U.S. Taxpayers)

Governors of Wayne State University (8-year term, Vote 2)

Rasha Demashkieh (Democratic)

Mark T. Gaffney (Democratic)*

Sami Makhoul (Green)

Farid Ishac (Libertarian)

Kathleen Oakford (Natural Law)

Michael Busuito (Republican)*

Sunny Reddy (Republican)

William Mohr II (U.S. Taxpayers)

Suzanne Roehrig (Working Class)

Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court (Non-partisan, 8-year term, Vote 1)

Andrew Fink

Kimberly Ann Thomas

Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court (Non-partisan, Partial term, Vote 1)

Kyra Harris Bolden*

Patrick William O’Grady

Judge of Court of Appeals – 1st District – Incumbent Position (Non-partisan, 6-year term, Vote 2)

Kirsten Frank Kelly*

Michael J. Riordan*

COUNTYWIDE RACES

Prosecuting Attorney (4-year term, Vote 1)

Deborah J. Davis (Republican)

Sheriff (4-year term, Vote 1)

Chad L. Spence (Republican)

Gordon Evilsizor (NPA, Write-in)

Clerk/Register of Deeds (4-year term, Vote 1)

Gina Everson (Republican)*

County Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1)

Kathy Humphreys (Republican)*

Drain Commissioner (4-year term, Vote 1)

Jeffery J. Wenzel (Republican)*

Surveyor (4-year term, Vote 1)

David W. Mostrom (Republican)*

County Commissioner – 1st District (4-year term, Vote 1) (Fabius Twp., Flowerfield Twp., Three Rivers 2nd)

Jared Hoffmaster (Republican)*

County Commissioner – 2nd District (4-year term, Vote 1) (Florence Twp., Lockport Twp., Three Rivers 1st)

Rick Shaffer (Republican)*

County Commissioner – 3rd District (4-year term, Vote 1) (Colon Twp., Leonidas Twp., Mendon Twp., Park Twp.)

Rusty Baker (Republican)*

County Commissioner – 4th District (4-year term, Vote 1) (Constantine Twp., Mottville Twp., White Pigeon Twp.)

Luis Rosado (Republican)*

County Commissioner – 5th District (4-year term, Vote 1) (Nottawa Twp., Sherman Twp., Sturgis Twp.)

Christina Yunker (Republican)*

County Commissioner – 6th District (4-year term, Vote 1) (Sturgis City 2nd, 3rd, 4th; Sturgis Twp.)

Kenneth L. Malone (Republican)*

County Commissioner – 7th District (4-year term, Vote 1) (Burr Oak Twp., Colon Twp., Fawn River Twp., Sturgis City 1st, Sturgis Twp.)

Terrance Dee Conklin (Republican)*

45th Circuit Court Judge – Incumbent Position (Non-partisan, 6-year term, Vote 1)

Paul E. Stutesman*

Probate Court Judge – St. Joseph County – Non-incumbent Position (Non-partisan, 6-year term, Vote 1)

Kevin M. Kane

Kelly Ward

3B District Court Judge – Incumbent Position (Non-partisan, 6-year term, Vote 1)

Robert Pattison*

TOWNSHIP RACES

Burr Oak Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Burr Oak Twp.)

George H. Letts (Republican)*

Burr Oak Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Burr Oak Twp.)

Ashley Garl (Republican)

Burr Oak Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Burr Oak Twp.)

Mary Jo Gould (Republican)*

Burr Oak Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (Burr Oak Twp.)

Richard Baker (Republican)*

Kevin Wickey (Republican)*

Colon Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Colon Twp.)

Sandra Jackson (Republican)*

Colon Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Colon Twp.)

Natalie Wyant (Republican)*

Colon Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Colon Twp.)

Teresa Owsley (Republican)*

Colon Township Trustee (4-year term, Vote 1) (Colon Twp.)

Scott Wyant (Republican)

Carol Bielski (NPA)

James Gray (NPA, Write-in)

Constantine Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Constantine Twp.)

Erin Arnett (Republican)*

Constantine Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Constantine Twp.)

Marcia Skelton (Write-in)*

Constantine Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Constantine Twp.)

Cindy LaFluer (Write-in)*

Constantine Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (Constantine Twp.)

Marti Brown (Republican)*

Max Coon (Republican)

Fabius Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Fabius Twp.)

Daniel Wilkins (Republican)*

Fabius Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Fabius Twp.)

Carol Wilkins (Republican)*

Fabius Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Fabius Twp.)

Cindy Haradine (Republican)*

Fabius Township Trustee (4-year term; vote 2) (Fabius Twp.)

Judtih Holman (Republican)*

April Wooden (Republican)*

Fabius Township Constable (4-year term, Vote 1) (Fabius Twp.)

Don Falborski (Republican)*

Fawn River Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Fawn River Twp.)

Michael Himes (Republican)*

Fawn River Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Fawn River Twp.)

Ammara Kanjanayothee (Republican)*

Fawn River Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Fawn River Twp.)

Jennifer Schwartz (Republican)*

Fawn River Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (Fawn River Twp.)

Davey Robison (Republican)*

Jerry Ware (Republican)*

Florence Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Florence Twp.)

Tim A. Carls (Republican)*

Florence Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Florence Twp.)

Kayla Miller (Republican)*

Florence Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Florence Twp.)

Tonya Ziehm (Republican)*

Florence Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (Florence Twp.)

Elwood Miller (Republican)

Donald E. Schrock (Republican)*

Flowerfield Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Flowerfield Twp.)

Ronald D. Shaver (Republican)*

Flowerfield Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Flowerfield Twp.)

Teresa M. Ives (Republican)*

Flowerfield Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Flowerfield Twp.)

Nicole Hess (Republican)

Flowerfield Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (Flowerfield Twp.)

Betty Grindel (Republican)*

Deborah J. Spencer (Republican)*

Leonidas Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Leonidas Twp.)

Bernard L. Saxman (Republican)*

David W. Bacon (NPA)

Leonidas Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Leonidas Twp.)

Vickie Ruddock (Republican)

Leonidas Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Leonidas Twp.)

Barry MacDonald (Republican)*

Leonidas Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (Leonidas Twp.)

Pamela L. Gilbert (Republican)

Connie Myers (Republican)

Lockport Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Lockport Twp.)

Mark W. Major (Republican)*

Lockport Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Lockport Twp.)

Theresa Gherna-Ankney (Republican)

Lockport Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Lockport Twp.)

Michael L. Friesner (Republican)*

Lockport Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (Lockport Twp.)

Donna Grubbs (Republican)*

Ricky Daniels (Republican)*

Loren Bellinger (NPA, Write-in)

Mendon Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Mendon Twp.)

Maurice Kline (Republican)*

Mendon Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Mendon Twp.)

Donna Cupp (Republican)*

Mendon Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Mendon Twp.)

Janice M. Griffith (Republican)*

Mendon Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (Mendon Twp.)

Leasa S. Griffith-Mathews (Republican)*

Jim Hart (Republican)*

Mottville Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Mottville Twp.)

Douglas DeMeyer (Republican)*

Mottville Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Mottville Twp.)

Sherry D. Medford (Republican)*

Mottville Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Mottville Twp.)

Jan Mallo (Republican)*

Mottville Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (Mottville Twp.)

Larry E. Grindle (Republican)*

Glenn T. McNamara (Republican)*

Nottawa Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Nottawa Twp.)

David C. Peterson (Republican)*

Nottawa Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Nottawa Twp.)

Bret D. Lutz (Republican)*

Nottawa Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Nottawa Twp.)

Deb Rice (Republican)*

Nottawa Township Trustee (4-year term, Vote 1) (Nottawa Twp.)

Steve Clark (Republican)*

Jim Rigby (Republican)*

Park Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Park Twp.)

John E. English (Republican)*

Park Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Park Twp.)

Lari J. Roberts (Republican)*

Park Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Park Twp.)

Cindy Fenwick (Republican)*

Park Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (Park Twp.)

Bill Brislen (Republican)*

Thomas M. Springer (Republican)*

Sherman Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Sherman Twp.)

Steve Wolf (Republican)*

Sherman Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Sherman Twp.)

Phyllis Lung (Republican)*

Sherman Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Sherman Twp.)

Laura Schwartz (Republican)*

Sherman Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (Sherman Twp.)

Roger Krontz (Republican)*

Josh Kuhl (Republican)*

Sturgis Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (Sturgis Twp.)

Von Metzger (Republican)*

Sturgis Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (Sturgis Twp.)

Mark Bowen (Democratic)*

Sturgis Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (Sturgis Twp.)

Zeta Metzger (Democratic)*

Sturgis Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (Sturgis Twp.)

Judith Pappas (Republican)*

Rodney Stahl (Republican)*

White Pigeon Township Supervisor (4-year term, Vote 1) (White Pigeon Twp.)

Jason Trosper (Republican)

White Pigeon Township Clerk (4-year term, Vote 1) (White Pigeon Twp.)

Lacie Pletcher (Republican)*

White Pigeon Township Treasurer (4-year term, Vote 1) (White Pigeon Twp.)

Anita Casada (Republican)

White Pigeon Township Trustee (4-year term, vote 2) (White Pigeon Twp.)

Sheila Kroupa (Republican)

Amy K. Snook (Republican)

CITY/VILLAGE RACES (NON-PARTISAN)

City of Sturgis At-Large Commissioner (2-year term, Vote 1) (Sturgis City 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th)

Aaron Miller*

City of Sturgis 1st District Commissioner (4-year term, Vote 1) (Sturgis City 1st)

Rick Bir*

Steve Shevick

City of Sturgis 2nd District Commissioner (4-year term, Vote 1) (Sturgis City 2nd)

Rodger Moyer

Emmanuel Nieves*

City of Sturgis 2nd District Commissioner (Partial term, Vote 1) (Sturgis City 2nd)

Daniel Boring

City of Sturgis 3rd District Commissioner (4-year term, Vote 1) (Sturgis City 3rd)

Marvin Smith*

City of Sturgis 4th District Commissioner (4-year term, Vote 1) (Sturgis City 4th)

Cathi Abbs

City of Three Rivers At-Large Commissioner (2-year term, Vote 1) (Three Rivers 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th)

Lucas Allen*

City of Three Rivers 2nd District Commissioner (2-year term, Vote 1) (Three Rivers 2nd)

Steve Haigh*

City of Three Rivers 4th District Commissioner (2-year term, Vote 1) (Three Rivers 4th)

Carolyn McNary*

Burr Oak Village Trustee (4-year term, Vote 3) (Burr Oak Twp.)

Heather Avery

Kayla Root*

Meadow Woodman

Centreville Village President (2-year term, Vote 1) (Lockport Twp., Nottawa Twp.)

Matt Swanwick*

Centreville Village Trustee (4-year term, Vote 3) (Lockport Twp., Nottawa Twp.)

Joshua Bohm*

Michelle Singleton*

Dawn Wood*

Centreville Village Trustee (Partial term ending 12/31/2026, Vote 2) (Lockport Twp., Nottawa Twp.)

Eric Hopkins*

John Schabes*

Colon Village President (4-year term, Vote 1) (Colon Twp.)

Jodi Gross*

Colon Village Trustee (4-year term, Vote 3) (Colon Twp.)

Mickey Blashfield*

Donald Scott D’Water

Jan Jones

John Sterlini

Matthew Smith

Keith Stickley*

Carl Thornton

Colon Village Trustee (Partial term ending 12/31/2026, Vote 1) (Colon Twp.)

Tamara Whitley*

Constantine Village President (2-year term, Vote 1) (Constantine Twp. 2nd)

Gary W. Mathers*

Constantine Village Trustee (4-year term, Vote 3) (Constantine Twp. 2nd)

Donald W. King II*

Miquel Kuhn (Write-in)

Cathy Piper*

Eric Stears (Write-in)

Mark Voege

Constantine Village Trustee (Partial term ending 12/31/2026, Vote 1) (Constantine Twp. 2nd)

Caleb Denman (Write-in)

Mendon Village President (4-year term, Vote 1) (Mendon Twp.)

Aaron Olson

Michael Southworth

Mendon Village Trustee (4-year term, Vote 3) (Mendon Twp.)

Jerry Batten

Michael Leo

Mark Moerland

Don Saunders

Darlene Watson

White Pigeon Village President (4-year term, Vote 1) (White Pigeon Twp.)

Jeffrey Paul Wagaman Jr.*

Paige Willis

White Pigeon Village Trustee (4-year term, Vote 3) (White Pigeon Twp.)

Shireen Cline

Dianne Fenner

John Gentry*

Jeffery Miller*

Jennifer Wortinger

SCHOOL BOARD RACES (NON-PARTISAN)

Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees (6-year term, Vote 2)

Kimberlee Bontrager*

Carol L. Higgins*

Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees (Partial term ending 12/31/2026, Vote 1)

Rick Cordes* (Write-in)

Kalamazoo Valley Community College Board of Trustees (6-year term, Vote 3) (Leonidas Twp., Mendon Twp., Park Twp.)

Dawn DeLuca*

Sherry Thomas-Cloud*

Kalamazoo Valley Community College Board of Trustees (Partial term ending 12/31/2026, Vote 1) (Leonidas Twp., Mendon Twp., Park Twp.)

Paul Foust

Kathy Purnell*

Kellogg Community College Board of Trustees (6-year term, Vote 2) (Leonidas Twp.)

Steven Claywell*

Xenia McKay*

Kellogg Community College Board of Trustees (Partial term ending 12/31/2026, Vote 1) (Leonidas Twp.)

Darin Aldrich

T.R. Shaw Jr.*

Athens Area Schools Board Member (4-year term, Vote 3) (Leonidas Twp.)

Rachel Hunt

Teri S. Loew*

Eric McClure*

Erika J. Smith

Bronson Community Schools Board Member (6-year term, Vote 2) (Burr Oak Twp.)

Deborah Balowski

Frank Barker

Michelle L. Barker

Brenda Kelley*

Steve Wilson

Bronson Community Schools Board Member (Partial term ending 12/31/2026, Vote 1) (Burr Oak Twp.)

Erica Norton*

Burr Oak Community Schools Board Member (6-year term, Vote 2) (Burr Oak Twp., Colon Twp., Sherman Twp.)

Thadius J. Baxter*

Terrance D. Conklin*

Jeanne Root*

Centreville Public Schools Board Member (4-year term, Vote 3) (Florence Twp., Lockport Twp., Nottawa Twp., Sherman Twp.)

Rod Detweiler*

Jeff Houtz

Larry Walton*

Colon Community Schools Board Member (6-year term, Vote 2) (Burr Oak Twp., Colon Twp., Leonidas Twp., Nottawa Twp.)

Kendra Ackerman

Deborah L. Bordner*

Cathy Fellers

Kory Frisbie

Tim Haidl

Paige Smolarz

Colon Community Schools Board Member (Partial term ending 12/31/2026, Vote 1) (Burr Oak Twp., Colon Twp., Leonidas Twp., Nottawa Twp.)

Tim Trattles

Angie VanderStraaten

Colon Community Schools Board Member (Partial term ending 12/31/2028, Vote 1) (Burr Oak Twp., Colon Twp., Leonidas Twp., Nottawa Twp.)

Nathan D. Clipfell

Brandon Harris

Constantine Public Schools Board Member (6-year term, Vote 2) (Constantine Twp., Fabius Twp., Florence Twp., Mottville Twp.)

Jerry Gray*

Cari Jourdan

MaRinda Stamp*

Constantine Public Schools Board Member (Partial term ending 12/31/2026, Vote 3) (Constantine Twp., Fabius Twp., Florence Twp., Mottville Twp.)

Jody Alger*

Cheryl Moord*

Wendy Rodewald*

Constantine Public Schools Board Member (Partial term ending 12/31/2028, Vote 1) (Constantine Twp., Fabius Twp., Florence Twp., Mottville Twp.)

Jeff Komins*

Marcellus Community Schools Board Member (4-year term, Vote 3) (Flowerfield Twp.)

Matt Asmus

Emily Good

Vicki Welburn-Essex*

Mendon Community Schools Board Member (4-year term, Vote 4) (Colon Twp., Leonidas Twp., Lockport Twp., Mendon Twp., Nottawa Twp., Park Twp.)

Jesse King*

Jeremy J. Palmer

Regina Schinker*

DyAnn Steinberger*

Nottawa Community School Board Member (6-year term, Vote 2) (Burr Oak Twp., Colon Twp., Nottawa Twp., Sherman Twp.)

John Hochstetler*

Theresa Danberry*

Sturgis Public Schools Board Member (6-year term, Vote 2) (Burr Oak Twp., Fawn River Twp., Sherman Twp., Sturgis City, Sturgis Twp.)

Gwen Donmyer*

Justin Kellermeier

Three Rivers Community Schools Board Member (4-year term, Vote 4) (Constantine Twp. 1st, Fabius Twp., Florence Twp., Flowerfield Twp., Lockport Twp., Park Twp., City of Three Rivers)

Amanda Allen

Julia M. Awe*

Nichole Cover*

Melissa Patch

Vicksburg Community Schools Board Member (6-year term, Vote 2) (Leonidas Twp., Mendon Twp., Park Twp.)

Jaime Buikema

Rick Burmeister

Elizabeth Castleberry

Lucas Hillard

Lisa Hostetler

Alex LaPorte

Kathy Miller

Michele O’Neill

Vicksburg Community Schools Board Member (Partial term ending 2028, Vote 1) (Leonidas Twp., Mendon Twp., Park Twp.)

Ron Centofanti*

White Pigeon Community Schools Board Member (4-year term, Vote 3) (Constantine Twp. 1st, Florence Twp., Mottville Twp., Sherman Twp., White Pigeon Twp.)

Stacy Jancasz

Sheila Robinson*

Michael Swinehart*

TOWNSHIP LIBRARY BOARD RACES (NON-PARTISAN)

Burr Oak Township Library Board Member (4-year term, Vote 6) (Burr Oak Twp.)

Anne Good

Donna J. Griffin

Ethan Grubb

Ken Krayer

Donna Thrasher

Colon Township Library Board Member (4-year term, Vote 6) (Colon Twp.)

Kathleen Adams

Dennis Cristofaro (Write-in)*

Martha Graham (Write-in)

Eva Schaurer (Write-in)

Camille Wilson (Write-in)

Mary Ann Zimmerman*

Constantine Township Library Board Member (4-year term, Vote 6) (Constantine Twp.)

Lori Brouse*

Lori E. Lumadue*

Karen Mellinger*

Megan Sorensen*

Sheree Sorensen*

Mendon Township Library Board Member (4-year term, Vote 6) (Mendon Twp.)

Sandy Hiatt*

Douglas Kloosterman*

Dan Moyle

Delton Pangle

Kathryn Russell*

Janet Zubryd

Nottawa Township Library Board Member (4-year term, Vote 6) (Nottawa Twp.)

Cara Arver*

Michelle Brokaw*

Connie J. Heidbrink

Carmita Hunter*

Robert Klar*

Ruth Ann Rowe

White Pigeon Township Library Board Member (4-year term, Vote 6) (White Pigeon Twp.)

Lynne A. Kasey*

Janet McDowell*

Heidi Shisler Needham*

Margaret R. Raul*

Pam Shenk*

Gloria Weinberg*

PROPOSALS

City of Sturgis Livestock Proposal (City of Sturgis)

Should the City of Sturgis change (Amend) the City Code of Ordinances Chapter 10 – Animals, Article III -Livestock and Fowl to provide as follows?

To allow for the keeping, regulating, permitting ofup to 6 female chickens within the R-1, R-2, R-3, R-4 zoning districts where the principal use is for single residential use only, subject to all private covenants and restrictions of record. The keeping of chickens shall comply with all regulation to include but not limited to the following restrictions: No roosters, crowing hens or guinea chickens; All chickens must remain fully cooped in an enclosed area to be maintained in the rear yard and subject to property line setbacks and minimum distancing from neighboring residences. Any future amendments to this ordinance may be made by a 2/3rds vote of the City Commission.

A complete version of the proposed ordinance and applicable restrictions are available at the City of Sturgis Office at 130 N. Nottawa Sturgis, Michigan 49091 or this polling location.

Athens Area Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal (Leonidas Township)

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2025 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate of 3 mills ($3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) which may be assessed against all property in Athens Area Schools, Calhoun, Branch, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2026 to 2030, inclusive, to continue to provide for a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2026 is approximately $600,000 (this is renewal of millage that will expire with the 2025 tax levy)?

Constantine Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal (Constantine Twp., Fabius Twp., Florence Twp., Mottville Twp.)

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The total operating millage levied in any year will not exceed 18 mills.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Constantine Public Schools, St. Joseph and Cass Counties, Michigan, be increased by 3 mills ($3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 9 years, 2024 to 2032, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the current estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and .4944 mill of the 3 mills is levied in 2024 is approximately $61,739?

White Pigeon Community Schools Bond Proposal (Constantine Twp. 1st, Florence Twp., Mottville Twp., Sherman Twp., White Pigeon Twp.)

Shall White Pigeon Community Schools, St. Joseph and Cass Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Two Million Sixty Thousand Dollars ($2,060,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

partially remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, equipping, and improving the stadium site?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2025 is 0.85 mill ($0.85 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is five (5) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 0.85 mill ($0.85 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $0. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)