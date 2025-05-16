Wickey appointed to Sturgis City Commission

Justin Wickey

By Dennis Volkert

Justin Wickey was appointed Wednesday to the 2nd Precinct seat for Sturgis City Commission, effective May 28.

He assumes the position left vacant after Rodger Moyer announced his resignation, due to relocation.

The other 2nd Precinct seat is occupied by Dan Boring.

Wickey had served previously on the city commission, resigning in October 2021 to focus on an out-of-area commitment. He had completed three years of a 4-year term.

Prior to the appointment, Wickey took part in a formal interview process. Several commissioners had questions.

Mayor Frank Perez inquired about important issues the community faces.

“Not just in Sturgis, but border towns, homelessness is an issue, and has grown. It needs to be addressed,” Wickey said.

He also said the city must find ways to be more accommodating to attract companies.

Cathi Abbs asked Wickey what he believes is the local government’s primary role.

“A huge part is to assist the city staff, and make sure they have what they need to be successful,” Wickey said. “I want to be a representative of my constituents.”

Jeff Mullins asked how others would describe Wickey’s strengths, weaknesses and how he handles confrontation.

“I’m pretty easy-going,” Wickey said. “If I get ‘fired up,’ it’s usually with injustice.”

In his application letter, Wickey stated, “I am seeking this appointment for the same reason I originally ran for city commissioner before: I love my hometown … I love its people and desire to see this community thrive.”

In addition, he said, he brings “a unique perspective.”

During the interview, Linda Harrington asked him to elaborate.

“I believe each of us has a unique perspective, our own world view,” Wickey responded. “For the commission to work at its best, you have to have unique (views).”

Mullins worked alongside Wickey during the previous term, and said it was a positive experience.

“He’s a man of integrity, a free-thinker who takes into account what people want,” Mullins said. “I can’t say enough good things about Mr. Wickey.”

Wickey is employed as associate pastor at Grace Christian Fellowship. He received a Bachelor of Arts in family life education in 2012 from Spring Arbor University.

Precinct 2 has had frequent turnover in recent years. In November 2024, Moyer was elected to the position, following the departure of Alan Albarran, who left in April 2024, also due to relocation.

In October 2023, Albarran and Moyer each interviewed to complete the term of Brandon Kinsey, who resigned to focus on personal and professional commitments.

Additional notes from the city commission meeting:

Joe Verlin of Gabridge & Company presented an audit report of the city’s financial performance for the period ending Sept. 30, 2024.

The board approved a request from Anthony Knight to present “A Jam For JB,” a tribute to the late John Borgesen, owner-operator of JB Guitars. The event is scheduled for June 7 at Free Church Park.

Commissioners approved a request for “Jesus March,” a walk and event for praise, June 22. It is not associated with a specific church group.

Kari Hatt, executive director of Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, addressed the commission to outline details of events featured at “Sturgis Fest,” which takes place June 24-28.