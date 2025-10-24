Witness in Antonio Green murder case arrested on weapons charges

Courtesy photo

Roland Cowper with his gun (from Oct. 22 video)

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

Roland Cowper, age 20, was arrested Oct. 22, less than a week after he testified in the preliminary exam of Defendant Antonio Green (22), who is being charged with Open Murder, in the July 27 shooting death of Mia Amari Sims (18).

Cowper is being held without bond at the Wesley Street Jail according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office. The charges include one count of “weapons offense — concealed” according to law enforcement records.

In a video released earlier on Oct. 22, Cowper can be seen with a handgun, showing it to the camera as positioned from below. Two other key witnesses for the Prosecution who can also be seen in the video are Brian Boyd, and Jai Boleware (age 15). Both young men are also brandishing or holding and waving handguns in the video.

When asked how Cowper’s arrest may affect the Sims murder case, William Amadeo, the attorney for Antonio Green stated, “I think the actions of Cowper, along with the videos of Boyd and Boleware. display [that] they want to be thugs, and lied about Antonio Green.”

“Antonio lived in fear of these kids and would never harm an innocent young girl. It’s a true tragedy, but not one created by Antonio Green,” said Amadeo.