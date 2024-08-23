Visitors to the Bohm Theatre in Albion were able to experience the legendary film “The Wizard of Oz” on the big screen Wednesday night.

The showing, which included a costume contest, was in honor of the 85th anniversary of the 1939 film. According to Wikipedia, The Wizard of Oz is celebrated for its use of Technicolor, fantasy storytelling, musical score, and memorable characters. It was a critical success and was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, winning Best Original Song for “Over the Rainbow” and Best Original Score for Stothart; an Academy Juvenile Award was presented to Judy Garland.

The costume contest was held under The Bohm’s marquee before the movie. The winners were: 1st place – Tom – Tin Man; 2nd place – Cindy – Munchkin; 3rd place – Lori – Glinda