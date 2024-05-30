Woman killed in Mendon Twp. crash

MENDON TWP. — A 45-year-old Mendon woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Mendon Township Thursday morning.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 8:02 a.m. on Silver Street north of Pinhook Road. Police say a 24-year-old Reading man was driving north on Silver Street when he struck a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Melissa Hallack of Mendon head-on. Hallack, who was an assistant prosecuting attorney in the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene.

The male driver, whose name is being withheld by authorities pending results of the ongoing investigation, was transported to Bronson Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Mendon Fire Department, Fabius-Park Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance, and Michigan State Police.