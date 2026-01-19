13-year-old suspect held in the shooting death of a 16-year-old

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

A late breaking press release from the City of Jackson Police Department confirms the first murder of the year has occurred: on Jan. 15, at approximately 1 a.m., in the 500 block of Harris Street, which is a small residential street south of Ganson Street in the city. JPD officers arrived at the location to find a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot to the face.

The teenager was transported to Henry Ford Hospital, where he died from the gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Jackson resident, Isaiah Ramos-Bostwick.

According to JPD, “Two juvenile suspects fled the scene, running northbound on foot.” Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called in for a K-9 officer, who tracked the suspects to the 1300 block of Leroy Street, which is north of Ganson, and west about 6-7 blocks.

“A perimeter was established around a residence (on Leroy St.) and the suspects were called out and arrested without incident,” according to the press release.

The suspects are reported to be a 13-year-old, who was taken into custody and lodged at the Jackson Co. Youth Center. The other suspect, a 15-year-old, was released into the custody of a parent.

If anyone has any information about this Homicide, please contact Detective Michael Galbreath at (517) 768-8769 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.