Winter Storms Highlight Albion’s Public Works Challenges and Changes

Photo by Albion Public Works.

An Albion Public Works snowplow truck is parked at the city yard following recent winter storms. The vehicle shown is a 2024 International HV515 4×4 dump truck, used to support snow removal and de-icing operations as the city works to modernize its winter fleet.

By Maggie LaNoue

The snowstorm that hit Albion around New Year’s brought more than icy roads and cold temperatures — it also put the city’s winter operations and aging snowplow fleet under a public spotlight.

At the Jan. 5 Albion City Council meeting, Director of Public Services Jason Kern explained that the city was operating under extreme conditions, both due to weather and equipment limitations. At the height of the storm, only two of the city’s four large plow trucks were operational, and at one point, three of the four were out of service.

“We had equipment go down fast,” Kern told council members, noting that one truck suffered a catastrophic engine failure, burning oil at an unsustainable rate.

Albion maintains four large plow trucks, but only two of them were originally equipped to apply salt. One of those salt-and-plow trucks is now permanently out of service, leaving the city with a single large truck capable of both plowing and salting. A smaller dump truck with a salter helps supplement operations, but it does not fully replace the capacity of a large plow.

Two of the city’s older plow trucks were former military vehicles acquired at no initial cost. While economical at first, Kern acknowledged during the council meeting that maintaining them has become increasingly expensive as parts and technology age.

Kern emphasized that winter road treatment is not simply about pushing snow. Temperature, timing, storm intensity, traffic volume, and environmental impact all affect response effectiveness, and no single method works for every storm.

Rock salt, long the standard material for road treatment, is most effective after snow and ice have already accumulated. Liquid de-icing, by contrast, is often used before a storm to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement, though extreme cold can limit the effectiveness of traditional methods.

In response to those challenges, Albion is preparing for a shift in how it treats winter roads. The city has recently received two liquid brine sprayer units that can be mounted in the beds of large and medium-sized dump trucks. Kern confirmed that the brine is not currently being used, but the application is expected to begin later, potentially within the next couple of weeks.

The longer-term goal is to convert roughly half, and eventually two-thirds, of the city’s de-icing operations from rock salt to liquid brine. That transition will occur over time and is not expected to be fully in effect until the next snowplow season.

Kern told council members that reducing salt use has both cost and environmental benefits. He noted that one teaspoon of salt can contaminate five gallons of water, underscoring the importance of minimizing salt runoff as snowmelt enters storm drains and rivers.

Looking ahead, Kern reported that three new, larger dump trucks have been ordered, with two expected to arrive in the coming weeks. These trucks are expected to improve flexibility and reliability during winter storms, especially when paired with new de-icing equipment.

For now, Kern said the city is managing major storms with a limited fleet, relying on a combination of remaining equipment, smaller trucks, and, when necessary, mutual aid from neighboring communities.

City officials stressed that decisions about winter operations involve balancing safety, cost, equipment lifespan, environmental concerns, and the many variables inherent in Michigan weather. While the recent storm exposed weaknesses in the current system, it also accelerated planning for improvements already under discussion.