Sturgis Fest 2026 takes place June 23-27. It is organized by Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce.
Here is a roundup of major attractions. Some event details and times may change, due to recent developments after storm recovery.
June 23: Kick-off dinner, 5-8 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner beings at 6 p.m. Keynote speaker is Deborah Mayer. Citizens of the Year Deb Capman and Barry Lindblom will be honored.
June 24: Family Night at Sturgis High School. Includes amusement rides, bounce houses, carnival games, magician BJ Mallen (4-5 p.m.), bubble dance party at 6 p.m., Biscuits vintage baseball game at 6 p.m., and a showing of the classic movie “Grease,” 8 p.m.
June 25: Bike Night, 5-9:30 p.m., Free Church Park. Sidewalk sales noon-9 p.m. Music provided by Sweet Jonny Knox (5 p.m.) and Whoa, Man! (6:30 p.m.). Cornhole tournament at 6 p.m. (U.S. 12 downtown closed to traffic at 3 p.m.)
June 26: Sidewalk sales noon-9 p.m. Car cruise-in, 4-7 p.m., specific location TBD. Hispanic heritage celebration, 4-8 p.m. at Free Church Park, with live music by Grupo Musical Renacer Norteno and Juliette Mendoza. Parade begins at 7 p.m. (U.S. 12 downtown closed to traffic at 3 p.m.)
June 27: All Sports Day. Pepper’s Hope Dog Rescue 5K, 8 a.m. at Sturgis Middle School. Dave Locey Youth Triathlon, 8 a.m. at Sturgis High School. Tennis tournament, 9 a.m. at Augspurger Courts. Fireworks at dusk, Kirsch Municipal Airport.
This is the 14th year for “Sturgis Fest.” The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Sturgis Fest was adapted and expanded from the short-lived “Dam Days,” which was developed as a successor to traditional Michigan Week activities.
14th ’Sturgis Fest’ opens June 23, some event specifics in flux
Sturgis Fest 2026 takes place June 23-27. It is organized by Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce.
One Reply to “14th ’Sturgis Fest’ opens June 23, some event specifics in flux”
I’m actually doing 2 shows: 4:00 & 5:00, not an hour long show at 4:00.