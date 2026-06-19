Sturgis Hospital closes suddenly

Sturgis Hospital announced Tuesday it would be closing on Friday, June 19 after over 100 years of operation in the community. The hospital cited financial difficulties as one of the main reasons for the closure. Pictured is the hospital as of 2023. Photo by Dennis Volkert.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

STURGIS — After years of financial struggles, Sturgis Hospital announced Tuesday they would close on Friday, June 19 after more than 100 years in service.

In their announcement, the hospital’s leadership stated that financial challenges facing rural healthcare providers preceded their decision to close. This included declining reimbursement rates, rising operational costs, and a decrease in patient utilization.

“Despite extensive efforts by hospital leadership and the Board of Directors to secure the hospital’s future, including pursuing potential acquisition opportunities and partnerships, a sustainable path forward could not be achieved,” Sturgis Hospital leadership stated in a press release.

“For generations, this hospital has been an important part of the community. This decision was reached only after every reasonable option to continue operations was thoroughly explored.”

Sturgis Hospital’s closure affects all their departments and services, including the emergency department, endoscopy, surgery, laboratory, medical imaging, physical therapy, cardiac rehab, outpatient clinics, and supporting ancillary departments. Patients who had appointments will be contacted by the hospital to cancel them and make arrangements with other facilities.

The city of Sturgis released a media statement on June 17, in advance of the closing.

“Losing a local hospital is difficult for any community and impacts all facets of community life. So, too, is the difficult impact on the many dedicated employees that will now be out of work and their families,” City Manager Andrew Kuk said. “Looking ahead, we are prepared to engage with and assist how we can any potential partners that may look to bring health care services to the Sturgis community in the future.”

The hospital has tried for several years to remain financially afloat. Most recent of these attempts was in 2023, when they switched to a rural emergency hospital format and later that year, was sold to Asker Corp. In 2022, a $645,000 loan was approved by Sturgis City Commissioners from their American Rescue Plan funds, which was intended to bridge the gap before an $11 million grant from the state they expected to receive, according to WWMT-TV.

In 2018, according to the Journal, the hospital discontinued its obstetrics department and hospice programs, while the COVID-19 pandemic and low compensation from Medicaid and Medicare contributed to their financial struggles in that time. Inpatient services were discontinued in May 2023.

According to a study from the University of North Carolina in 2023, there have been 196 rural hospital closures or conversions nationwide between 2005 and 2023.

In its announcement, the hospital thanked the physicians, nurses, technicians, therapists, support staff, and others who continued to provide care to patients, even through difficult times.

“Even amid uncertainty, their commitment to serving the community with professionalism, compassion and integrity has been extraordinary,” hospital leadership stated.

Patients who wish to obtain copies of their medical records can do so by calling 269-651-7824 or by visiting sturgishospital.com to obtain a Patient Release of Information form, which can be completed and brought to the hospital. Anyone experiencing emergencies are asked to report to the emergency departments at other nearby hospitals, including Parkview LaGrange Hospital, Beacon Three Rivers Health, and Insight Hospital Coldwater.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.