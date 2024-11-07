2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

WINNER – DONALD TRUMP

The president needs 270 electoral votes to win. Trump is over the 270 threshold, but many states are still counting votes. The below map reflects the exact number of votes/states each candidate has now, and will be updated as time progresses.

MICHIGAN 2024 ELECTION RESULTS

PRESIDENT – DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump – 2,794,257, 49.7%

Kamala Harris- 2,713,281, 48.3%

SENATOR – ELISSA SLOTKIN

Elissa Slotkin – 2,690,225, 48.6%

Mike Rogers – 2,671,872, 48.3%

2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – JOHN MOOLENAAR

Clare County and several other West Michigan counties

John Moolenaar – 275,488, 65.1%

Michael Lynch – 134,280, 31.7%

4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – BILL HUIZENGA

Allegan and Van Buren Counties, plus parts of Berrien, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Ottawa

Bill Huizenga – 232,079, 55.5%

Jessica Swartz -179,233, 42.9%

5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – TIM WALBERG

Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Monroe,

plus parts of Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo.

Tim Walberg – 268,777, 65.7%

Libbi Urban – 133,936, 32.7%

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY COUNTY

Allegan County – Detailed breakdown of results by precinct for the entire county

Allegan County – Results summary for Saugatuck/Douglas Area races from Editor, Scott Sullivan

Calhoun County

Clare County

Jackson County

Kalamazoo County

St. Joseph County – Results summary from News-Director, Robert Tomlinson

St. Joseph County – Detailed breakdown of the County’s Unofficial Results

Van Buren County

ALABAMA 2024 ELECTION RESULTS

PRESIDENT – DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump – 1,456,985, 64.8%

Kamala Harris – 768,974, 34.2%

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – MIKE ROGERS

Chambers County and several other East Alabama Counties

Mike Rogers ran in an uncontested race. He won 100% of the vote and had no opponent.

*For Michigan readers that’ve scrolled down this far – Yes, there are two Mike Rogers.

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS IN CHAMBERS COUNTY

Unofficial results from Chambers County as submitted to the Alabama Secretary of State

These results have not actually been submitted yet, please check back later.

Final Chambers County Election Night results