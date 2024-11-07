2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS
WINNER – DONALD TRUMP
The president needs 270 electoral votes to win. Trump is over the 270 threshold, but many states are still counting votes. The below map reflects the exact number of votes/states each candidate has now, and will be updated as time progresses.
MICHIGAN 2024 ELECTION RESULTS
PRESIDENT – DONALD TRUMP
Donald Trump – 2,794,257, 49.7%
Kamala Harris- 2,713,281, 48.3%
SENATOR – ELISSA SLOTKIN
Elissa Slotkin – 2,690,225, 48.6%
Mike Rogers – 2,671,872, 48.3%
2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – JOHN MOOLENAAR
Clare County and several other West Michigan counties
John Moolenaar – 275,488, 65.1%
Michael Lynch – 134,280, 31.7%
4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – BILL HUIZENGA
Allegan and Van Buren Counties, plus parts of Berrien, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Ottawa
Bill Huizenga – 232,079, 55.5%
Jessica Swartz -179,233, 42.9%
5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – TIM WALBERG
Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Monroe,
plus parts of Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo.
Tim Walberg – 268,777, 65.7%
Libbi Urban – 133,936, 32.7%
LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY COUNTY
Allegan County – Detailed breakdown of results by precinct for the entire county
Allegan County – Results summary for Saugatuck/Douglas Area races from Editor, Scott Sullivan
St. Joseph County – Results summary from News-Director, Robert Tomlinson
St. Joseph County – Detailed breakdown of the County’s Unofficial Results
ALABAMA 2024 ELECTION RESULTS
PRESIDENT – DONALD TRUMP
Donald Trump – 1,456,985, 64.8%
Kamala Harris – 768,974, 34.2%
3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – MIKE ROGERS
Chambers County and several other East Alabama Counties
Mike Rogers ran in an uncontested race. He won 100% of the vote and had no opponent.
*For Michigan readers that’ve scrolled down this far – Yes, there are two Mike Rogers.
LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS IN CHAMBERS COUNTY
Unofficial results from Chambers County as submitted to the Alabama Secretary of State
These results have not actually been submitted yet, please check back later.
Final Chambers County Election Night results
Yay! Common Sense is Back!