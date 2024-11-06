Familiar faces return to local offices

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

Saugatuck voters returned three incumbents and added a former mayor to four open two-year city council seats in the Tuesday Nov. 5 election

In Douglas, all four incumbents withstood two challengers, also for four available two-year seats.

Official results await certification by the Allegan County Board of Canvassers Thursday, Nov. 7.

Initial Tuesday counts showed current mayor Lauren Stanton leading all Saugatuck city candidates tallying 316 votes.

She was followed by Scott Dean, 307; challenger and past mayor Chris Peterson, 293; and Gregory Muncey; 284.

Falling shy were incumbent Helen Baldwin with 275; Sherry Tedadi, 268; and Joe Leonatti, 223.

Current Douglas mayor pro-tem Randy Walker led the field there with 513 votes.

Also re-elected were John O’Malley, 461; Greg Freeman, 460; and Neal Seabert, 452.

Challengers Dana White, 359; and Jeff West, 249 failed in their bids.

The uncontested race for Saugatuck Township board showed incumbent supervisor Abby Bigford polling 1,691 votes; clerk Cindy Osman, 1,692; treasurer Jon Helmrich, 1,684; plus trustees Stacey Aldrich, 1,674 and Brenda Marcey, 1,566. All will serve four-year terms.